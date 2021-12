Two month after she was hospitalized and ordered to rest, Queen Elizabeth is said to be preparing for a "normal" Christmas season with other members of the British royal family. The 95-year-old monarch, who has been on "light" desk duty since her health concerns first arose and who has not made any public appearances since mid-October, has reportedly received the go-ahead from doctors to move forward with the royal family's annual holiday travels and traditions.

