Corning Deputy Mayor Chris Karam stepping down Monday night, cites medical problems

Corning Deputy Mayor Chris Karam, who has served on the City Council for the past eight years, will step down from his position after Monday’s monthly meeting due to an ongoing service-related medical issue, he told The Leader.

“First and foremost, the reason I’m retiring (from the City Council) is I have some tinnitus issues that have developed just in the past year,” said Karam, who served the U.S. Army for 22 years. “They have really accelerated and made it difficult for me to function in a lot of different ways.”

City Councilman Alison Hunt, who serves as the Corning City Republican Chair, said she understands why Karam is stepping down from his position, but she wishes he was going to stay longer.

“I served with Chris for the past six years on the City Council,” Hunt said. “I think he has done an exceptional job for the 3rd Ward. It’s unfortunate he is retiring. I know he has some health issues that he feels are going to keep him from serving to the fullest.”

Karam, who said he has received tremendous support at the Bath VA Medical Center, also retired as the head baseball coach at Corning Community College in May due to health concerns.

“I loved coaching baseball and being on the City Council,” Karam said. “But because of my challenges I’m not able to do that job or as a member of the City Council to the standard that I'm accustomed to. I just feel like I can’t do the best job that I’m capable of."

Karam, who defeated Democratic candidate Brent Pryslopski 164-159 in the November general election, said he made the decision to retire just after the election.

“These medical problems really accelerated the past few months,” said Karam, who feels his top accomplishments while on the City Council were providing constituent services, working with people and making services and accessibility from city hall a top priority.

Karam said the question of who will replace him as the 3rd Ward Councilman is up to the City Council.

“I hope they look past party affiliation and look at education, experience and qualifications in finding a strong replacement for the 3rd Ward,” Karam said.

Karam named two fellow councilmen who he said had the biggest impact on his eight years career, former Mayor Rich Negri and longtime, recently deceased councilman Frank Coccho.

“I really appreciate all of the time they spent showing me the ropes,” said Karam, who has a pending offer on his home in the 3rd Ward.

“My residency has absolutely nothing to do with this decision,” said Karam, who now lives on Market Street. “In the city, if you leave a ward, the rule says if you express the intent to move back you can. The health challenges are the reason I’m stepping down -- it had nothing to do with residency.”

Hunt and Democratic Corning City Chair Margie Lawlor said they are both starting to have conversations about possible candidates to fill Karam's seat.

Lawlor said Pryslopski has shown interest in filling the 3rd Ward seat.

“Brent received 47 percent of the vote in the November election,” Lawlor said. “So, the voters have given him a good deal of support.”

The City Council, under its own rules, will appoint someone to fill the 2022 year in the city’s 3rd and 6th wards, likely in the first quarter of 2022, according to city officials. The 6th Ward was recently vacated by the November death of Councilman Coccho.

The people appointed to the 3rd and 6th ward seats will run to fill the remaining years of each four-year term in the Nov. 2022 general election.

“We are going to try to make sure that everybody in the 3rd and 6th wards that is interested in the seat knows it will be open to everyone interested,” Hunt said. “The positions are open to anyone that lives in that ward.”