Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady headlines an All-Pro team with surprisingly few changes over the past five weeks of play. Brady hasn’t been able to sustain his play from early in the year, but his wobbles are less substantial than most of the competition. The running back spot has opened up due to Derrick Henry‘s foot injury, though only two backs have overtaken him in rushing yards despite having a full month to do so.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO