Patriots move into top spot in the AFC with Bills showdown on tap

Though it may not have been the most aesthetically-pleasing contest, the New England Patriots made yet another statement to the Buffalo Bills, as well as the NFL. On a wintry, windy night in western New York, quarterback Mac Jones attempted only one pass in the first half, which was the fewest first-half pass attempt-count by any team since 1978. Jones would finish the night 2-of-3 for 19 yards. Still, the story on offense was all about the run. The Patriots rushed for 222 yards on 46 carries, paced by Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Cornerback Myles Bryant batted away Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen's last-gasp pass attempt near the goal line as the Patriots secured a 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO