Patriots move into top spot in the AFC with Bills showdown on tap

By Karen Guregian
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots have gone from being an afterthought at 2-4, to the AFC’s top seed heading into their Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The Pats, who are riding a six-game winning streak, climbed into the top spot on Sunday courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens losing...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 1

bostonnews.net

Bills, Patriots set for Monday night battle for AFC East lead

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had their way against the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots one season ago en route to their first AFC East title since 1995. Now the Patriots have a new X-factor at quarterback as rookie star Mac Jones leads New England into a Monday night matchup in Buffalo with the AFC East up for grabs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking AFC teams in fight for wild-card spots: Bengals, Bills at the top entering Week 13

With 12 teams still .500 or better through 12 weeks in the season, the AFC continues to be the most unpredictable conference in years. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos are all tied for the final playoff berth (with the Chargers holding the tiebreaker) -- and are in the same division! The Baltimore Ravens are the new top seed in the conference, yet are just two games up on the final playoff spot.
NFL
buffalonynews.net

Week 13 betting capsules: Bills, Patriots tussle for AFC East

The AFC East lead will be at stake when the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in what is a fairly easy pick for Game of the Week. The teams will meet again in Week 16, so there's plenty still left to be decided. This is a matchup of the two best defenses in the league andthe teams with the top two point differentials.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

NFL playoff picture: Patriots move into 2nd place in the AFC

With Thanksgiving over, the New England Patriots have now entered a “new” season — something repeatedly pointed out by their head coach and players. And if their first post-Thanksgiving game is a sign of things to come, the team should feel quite good about its outlook this season. New England...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

The Top Patriots vs. Bills Player Props Picks

The NFL tripped over a great one for its Monday Night Football offering to wrap up Week 13. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills meet for the first time this season with New England holding a half game lead atop the AFC East. The Bills finally got over the hump last season, taking the division title from New England after so many years, but now Bill Belichick and rookie quarterback Mac Jones are threatening to steal it right back. This mouth-watering contest promises a bevy of interesting individual matchups on the field.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Patriots Take Over Top Seed In AFC After Ravens Lose To Steelers

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have climbed all the way to the top seed in the AFC. And on Sunday, they didn’t even have to do anything to get there. With the Ravens losing, 20-19, in Pittsburgh, Baltimore dropped to 8-4 on the season. The Patriots, also 8-4,...
NFL
mychamplainvalley.com

Patriots seek to stay atop AFC in Monday night matchup with Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — With the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the New England Patriots have moved into the top spot in the AFC. But, in order to hang on to that spot, they must win a tough battle on the road Monday night. Riding a...
NFL
WGME

Patriots, Bills face off with first place in AFC East up for grabs

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will square off Monday night in Buffalo with first place in the AFC East on the line. When the NFL schedule came out in May, not many Patriot fans thought the December 6 Monday night game in Buffalo would have so much on the line.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills will have major implications on the AFC playoff picture

The New England Patriots’ primetime meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Monday night is a big one for both teams. Not only is the division lead in the AFC East on the line, the game also will have major implications on the current playoff picture — especially after Sunday’s slate of games, that included the Baltimore Ravens dropping from the top spot due to a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Power and Glory: Patriots Run Past Bills 14-10 to Maintain Top Spot in Conference, Division

Though it may not have been the most aesthetically-pleasing contest, the New England Patriots made yet another statement to the Buffalo Bills, as well as the NFL. On a wintry, windy night in western New York, quarterback Mac Jones attempted only one pass in the first half, which was the fewest first-half pass attempt-count by any team since 1978. Jones would finish the night 2-of-3 for 19 yards. Still, the story on offense was all about the run. The Patriots rushed for 222 yards on 46 carries, paced by Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Cornerback Myles Bryant batted away Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen's last-gasp pass attempt near the goal line as the Patriots secured a 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots maintain No. 1 seed in AFC with run-heavy win over Bills

The New England Patriots officially took over the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. Bill Belichick’s team strengthened that positioning in the conference with a gritty 14-10 win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Amid 50 mph wind gusts, Mac Jones threw the ball only three times and the Patriots used 222 yards on the ground to complement the league’s best defense.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 14 game in Cleveland?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium:. Browns 20, Ravens 17: Not a lot separated these teams two weeks ago, but Cleveland’s time off could be the difference here. The Browns’ running attack, held in check in Baltimore, should get help from a healthier Kareem Hunt and well-rested offensive line. On the other side of the ball, there’s no easy fix for a secondary as depleted as the Ravens’, but Cleveland’s uncertainty at tight end could mitigate those troubles. If Sunday’s game comes down to how Lamar Jackson can handle pressure in the pocket, the advantage goes to the Browns. Tyre Phillips will need to be more consistent against Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.
NFL
Boston Herald

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens gambled and went for a potential game-winning 2-point conversion attempt with 12 seconds left but couldn’t convert in a 20-19 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Here are five things we learned Sunday. The Ravens finally found a game they could not win close and ugly. We have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
NFL
Boston Herald

How to watch Ravens vs. Browns: Week 14 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 14 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6). TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins) Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo) Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s Line:...
