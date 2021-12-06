ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Finds It Hard to Shake His Character When He’s Not Filming

By Sterling Whitaker
 7 days ago
Yellowstone is one of the most intense television shows currently airing on the small screen — if not ever — and in a new interview, actor Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton on the show, admits that he finds it difficult to shake his character and some of his darker plotlines...

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Describes Favorite Stunt of Season 4

During a recent podcast appearance, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes opened up about his favorite stunt he’s performed during his time on the show. Actors Luke Grimes (Kayce) and Wes Bentley (Jamie) recently joined the official Yellowstone podcast. They sat down to talk about all kinds of various subjects pertaining to the hit Paramount series. While speaking early on in the podcast episode “A House Divided,” Grimes described his favorite stunt from the show so far.
Outsider.com

Meet ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Nic: Photos

Meet Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan‘s partner in crime: Nicole ‘Nic’ Sheridan, a real-life cowgirl, model, and actress. If you keep up with Yellowstone behind the scenes, then you’ve no doubt seen a photo of Taylor Sheridan beside the striking presence of Nic Sheridan. Born Nicole Muirbrook, she married Sheridan in 2013, and the two are very publicly head-over-heels for one another.
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Luke Grimes on big Kayce story

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 coming on the Paramount Network this weekend, should you prepare for big stories for Kayce?. Earlier this week, we already shared a sneak peek that features one important part of Kayce’s story — namely, a case handed to him by Thomas Rainwater. That could be something that takes up a good bit of time for him coming up but, odds are, it’s not the only thing that’s going to be front and center for him coming down the road.
CinemaBlend

Why Yellowstone's Kayce Still Hasn't Turned On Jamie, According To Luke Grimes

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Yellowstone Season 4, so be warned!. Even though Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton doesn't often go into situations with malicious intentions to harm his family, the Yellowstone character is an assembly line of pretty fucked up decisions. And it looks like this latest situation involving his biological father's connection to the attacks on the family could indeed cause a great divide like no other. But until that happens, it does seem as if Jamie can always count on Luke Grimes' Kayce to have his back, at least in spirit. The way the actor puts it, that loyalty sounds like it might be pretty specific to his character.
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me”

Tim McGraw’s 2001 hit, “The Cowboy In Me” is getting a Yellowstone makeover. Written by Jeffrey Steele, Al Anderson and Craig Wiseman, “The Cowboy In Me” was released in 2001 as the third single from McGraw’s Set This Circus Down album. The song followed up “Grown Men Don’t Cry” and “Angel All The Time,” on what became a run of five straight #1 singles. Stripping the song down to more traditional roots, the new version will be featured in the […] The post Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone's Piper Perabo's Advice for Her New Character: Don't Underestimate Beth

Summer Higgins is not your typical Yellowstone character, but she may fit in just fine anyway. Piper Perabo joined the hit Paramount Network drama in the most recent episode as an environmental activist ready to take down the livestock association and its livestock agents, or cops tasked with protecting ranchers' properties by truly any means necessary (like the occasional murder). She's not wrong that it's kind of an insane concept that has gotten people killed, but of course, she was quickly swept up into the world of the Duttons and taught that the world is not entirely black and white.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and His Wife Just Shared the Dreamiest Photos of One Another

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel love some Instagram PDA, and the lovebirds are at it again with some posts about their recent vacation. Daniel shared a photo of the couple about to kiss, captioning it, "My baby until the end. I'm so thankful for you [prayer hands emoji, red heart emoji]. She also added the hashtags "loyal," "protective," "alwayscreating," "neversettling," "giving," and "loving." Hauser commented, "Love ya babydoll!" Hauser also shared a photo of the couple and shouted out his sister Vanessa Mooney's clothing line for "for making my wife look so good."
Collider

'Yellowstone' Characters Sorted into their Hogwarts Houses

Neo-Western drama Yellowstone ended its third season in 2020 with its finale the highest-rated cable telecast of the year. Now, the show is seeing even greater success as it makes its way through its fourth season, and it's easy to see why the series is so popular. The Dutton Ranch and the surrounding area in Montana are populated by a supreme cast of characters with diverse attributes and motives that bring a level of excitement to Yellowstone hard to find in other programs.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Finally Reveals the Villain Behind the Dutton Attacks

The third season of Yellowstone came to a close with a series of devastating attacks on the entire Dutton family. A bomb went on off in Beth's office. Armed men attacked the ranch and Kayce's office. A man in a van shot John several times and left him for dead on the side of the road. Every member of the family made it out alive, as the Season 4 premiere revealed, but they quickly embarked on a quest to find out who was behind the attacks. On Sunday night, a couple of weeks after the season premiere, Yellowstone offered some more information about the mastermind who helped put it all together.
Outsider.com

Cole Hauser Is the Captain Now: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Shows Off New Boat

Cole Hauser, star of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” has a new boat and he is showing it off on his most recent social media post. “Yellowstone” fans know Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, the ruthless leader of the bunkhouse and enforcer for the Dutton family. His role on “Yellowstone” has turned him into a household name and rising Hollywood star. He’s parlayed that success into other opportunities and Cole Hauser is a name you’ll be hearing a lot more in the future. Away from the “Yellowstone” set, Hauser is a pretty regular guy with the same interests that many of us have. He loves spending time with his young family, often using social media to share the fam’s latest adventures. He and his wife, Cynthia, have two teenage boys and a younger daughter. On Hauser’s social media pages, you can find photos of the lovely family doing all sorts of things like camping, hiking and fishing.
countryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly's Real Name Actually Isn't Kelly

We are the biggest Beth Dutton fans. She captivates the Yellowstone audience as as one of the toughest characters on television. She is fierce and loyal and terrifying, all while stealing Rip's heart and trying to rehabilitate a troubled teenage boy. We would never want to cross Beth, but we have to respect her tenacity, and her scenes with Rip are downright swoon-worthy. What a character! Over three-plus seasons of watching (and rewatching) Yellowstone, we've become very familiar with Beth's story, but how much do we know about the actress who portrays her?
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

