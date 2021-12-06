‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Finds It Hard to Shake His Character When He’s Not Filming

Cole Hauser, star of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” has a new boat and he is showing it off on his most recent social media post. “Yellowstone” fans know Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, the ruthless leader of the bunkhouse and enforcer for the Dutton family. His role on “Yellowstone” has turned him into a household name and rising Hollywood star. He’s parlayed that success into other opportunities and Cole Hauser is a name you’ll be hearing a lot more in the future. Away from the “Yellowstone” set, Hauser is a pretty regular guy with the same interests that many of us have. He loves spending time with his young family, often using social media to share the fam’s latest adventures. He and his wife, Cynthia, have two teenage boys and a younger daughter. On Hauser’s social media pages, you can find photos of the lovely family doing all sorts of things like camping, hiking and fishing.
