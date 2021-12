Cloud banking platform Mambu has raised a $266 million Series E round, valuing the company at $5.5 billion, according to an announcement. The company is part of a group of banking-as-a-service platforms that aim to bring cloud computing to the financial world. Mambu's latest raise was led by EQT Growth and the company claims it as the largest round to date for a banking software service.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO