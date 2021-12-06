ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Practical Applications of AI in 2022

By David Karandish
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Chances are, your company has already implemented some form of AI. Regardless of profession or field, AI has proven benefits for all. These benefits include saving time and resources, increasing productivity, and automating smaller tasks so you can focus on the more human side of your role. Here are...

aithority.com

towardsdatascience.com

On the Impossibility of Explaining AI

You are at the office of some physician waiting for them to describe what course of treatment they are going to recommend for your problem. It is not a life-threatening problem, but it is one that has had a serious impact on your life. It has made you anxious, given you sleepless nights, affected your relationship. It is with a mix of hope and apprehension that you wait for the doctor to tell you what they are planning to do to fix it.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
High Point Enterprise

Cultivating trust in AI

Trust is vital to economics, society, and sustainable development. That’s equally true when it comes to artificial intelligence. To develop trusted AI, security should be an integral part of your AI development lifecycle. Learn why and how. With every technology paradigm change, attackers are there to exploit capabilities. In response,...
COMPUTERS
insurancebusinessmag.com

How is AI improving profitability?

Creating the best insurance solutions possible is made easier with the right technology. Artificial intelligence and successfully leveraging data have paved the way for more accurate risk assessment and pricing, but a comprehensive plan is still needed to integrate digital solutions efficiently. Richard Kahlbaugh, CEO at Fortegra, spoke to Insurance...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

NLP is Transforming the Capabilities of AI

Gain insights from natural language processing experts at Target, The Floor and Colby College as they share how NLP-powered technologies are transforming artificial intelligence. Learn how NLP, search, voice and content are creating new complexities in the machine learning process, and why high quality data paired with humans-in-the-loop are key to success.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Productivity#Content Creation
aithority.com

Renesas Adds New Power Line Communication Modem IC Enabling High-Speed, Long Distance Communication, Expanding Practical PLC Applications

Evaluation Kits and Tools for AC and DC Power Lines Let Developers to Immediately Evaluate Applications Supporting High-Speed Communication at Up to 1 Mbps. Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, introduced the R9A06G061 power line communication (PLC) modem IC. The R9A06G061 delivers high-speed communication at up to 1 Mbps over long distances of a kilometer or more, without the need for relays, expanding the range of practical applications for PLC. Optimized analog peripheral functions reduce the number of external components required, allowing for less expensive and more compact systems. With this combination, the new R9A06G061 is ideally suited for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control, lighting system control in office buildings, and string monitoring and power conditioner control in solar power systems. Since it does not require the installation of dedicated cables, the R9A06G061 can enable low-cost system monitoring in applications such as monitoring of cellular antennas or motors in submersible pumps.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Leading US Insurance Broker, SelectQuote, Selects Artificial Solutions For Conversational AI Applications

Artificial Solutions continues sales momentum by signing new SaaS customer for LUIS^Teneo. Artificial Solutions, the leading specialist in Conversational AI (CAI), announced that SelectQuote, the online insurance broker for life, auto & home and Medicare plans in the USA, will work with Artificial Solutions to rapidly build advanced conversational AI applications.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

4 reasons to attend the Put Responsible AI into Practice Azure digital event

AI is transforming business and, in fact, the world. However, AI models learn from the data. Biases that exist in society will exist in the models. Human judgment must be the overriding factor, ensuring that AI models benefit and are inclusive of everyone. Equally important, AI must inspire trust in customers that their data is being used appropriately.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

AI-Assisted Coding with Tabnine

AI-assisted coding is intended to help you as a developer be more productive, write code faster, make fewer mistakes, and have to do less context switching between other windows and your IDE. But is AI-assisted coding a silver bullet, snake oil, or something in between? In this article, we’ll look at the benefits as well as the potential downsides of using AI-assisted coding. We’ll also show a brief demo of using the AI-assisted coding solution Tabnine to help us write some code in JavaScript and React.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
aithority.com

Skylytics Develops Social Networking App

Skylytics Data, which focuses on Analytics, IoT, and AI, partnered with Olivia DeRamus to create the Restless Network social networking app. Led by President Mike Ormerod, Skylytics worked with Restless Network resulting in a ground-up build of the Restless Network app. “Traditional social media hinges on likes and followers to...
CELL PHONES
biometricupdate.com

Nota raises $14.7M to adapt biometrics, AI models for edge applications

Nota, which provides technology to optimize AI models, announced that it has closed a $14.7 million Series B funding round. The company’s technology is another important piece of the puzzle when it comes to helping resource-constrained edge devices run applications such as biometric identification. Participants in the funding round included...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

AI Weekly: Recognition of bias in AI continues to grow

This week, the Partnership on AI (PAI), a nonprofit committed to responsible AI use, released a paper addressing how technology — particularly AI — can accentuate various forms of biases. While most proposals to mitigate algorithmic discrimination require the collection of data on so-called sensitive attributes — which usually include things like race, gender, sexuality, and nationality — the coauthors of the PAI report argue that these efforts can actually cause harm to marginalized people and groups. Rather than trying to overcome historical patterns of discrimination and social inequity with more data and “clever algorithms,” they say, the value assumptions and trade-offs associated with the use of demographic data must be acknowledged.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Qlik And UiPath Launch Partnership To Bring Together Active Intelligence And Enterprise Workflows

New Integration Complements Qlik Application Automation, Enabling Users to Leverage Qlik Cloud to Drive Additional Actions Through UiPath Automations. Qlik and UiPath announced their partnership and the launch of direct integration between Qlik Cloud analytics and the UiPath end-to-end enterprise automation software platform. The integration enables analytics users to leverage UiPath automations to drive action and prioritize tasks in downstream applications from directly within Qlik. The integration complements the automation that’s already possible with Qlik Application Automation™, and will help organizations in their journey to Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Advarra Launches Next Generation Cloud Platform for Clinical Research

Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, clinical site technologies, and research quality and compliance consulting services, announced the launch of Advarra Cloud. This next generation platform broadens cloud deployment options for Advarra customers and delivers applications in an easy to use, fully managed environment. Advarra Cloud will drive...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

MKD Adopts Blockchain to Enhance its Platform

Molecular Data Inc. has upgraded its platform using Blockchain for its current chemical business. With properties of Blockchain including traceability and transparency, such an adoption can be applied in numerous processes from the front to back end in the current business to improve credibility. Also, the transactions efficiency and safety...
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Building AI responsibly from research to practice

The speed at which artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have improved in competency and moved from the lab into mainstream applications has surprised even the most seasoned AI experts. Despite the progress, the practice of AI is still new and hard to do. This creates an interesting dynamic: AI practitioners are learning new AI skills as they’re building AI applications. There are many opportunities to learn and improve.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Consensus Cloud Solutions Delivers First e-Signature Solution Secured By Blockchain

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. the developers of eFax, a leading document transmission and data-exchange solution, announced the launch of its new standalone, e-signature product called jSign. The solution enables customers to send signature requests and then secure, and electronically sign documents through a tamper-free, online interface built on blockchain technology.
SOFTWARE
hawaiitelegraph.com

What are AI based solutions?

These days, it seems like there is an app for everything. The latest trend in the world of technology is artificial intelligence (AI). What does this mean for us as consumers and how will it affect our lives? Read on to find out more about what these AI based solutions are all about.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

AI Explainability Requires Robustness

How robustness to adversarial input perturbations affects model interpretability. Due to their opaqueness, a great deal of mystique surrounds the apparent power of deep neural networks. Consequently, we often want to gain better insight into our models through explanations of their behavior. Meanwhile, as we will see, the existence of adversarial examples — known to plague typical neural networks — implies that explanations will often be unintelligible. Luckily, recent effort seeking to find ways to train so-called robust models reveals a pathway to more interpretable models; namely, models that are trained to be robust to adversarial input perturbations exhibit higher-quality explanations.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

TTEC Launches Free Jump Start Calculator to Accelerate Customer Experience Transformations

TTEC Holdings, Inc., one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end CX solutions, announced the Jump Start Calculator, a free tool that provides an accelerated path to digital transformation, improved customer experiences, and optimized costs. The Jump Start Calculator provides clients a starting point...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

FCC Bolsters Leadership Roster with Leading Blockchain Developers and Product Managers

First Carbon Corp., a next generation technology platform focused on democratizing tokenized access to carbon credits and ESG solutions, has accelerated its blockchain and smart contract development capabilities, as well as bolstered its executive team via the addition of key personnel. The Company has also enhanced its product management and business development competencies resulting in expedited commercialization timelines for its minting platform MintCarbon.io (MintCarbon).
BUSINESS

