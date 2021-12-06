4 Practical Applications of AI in 2022

You are at the office of some physician waiting for them to describe what course of treatment they are going to recommend for your problem. It is not a life-threatening problem, but it is one that has had a serious impact on your life. It has made you anxious, given you sleepless nights, affected your relationship. It is with a mix of hope and apprehension that you wait for the doctor to tell you what they are planning to do to fix it.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO