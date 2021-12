The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are two fantastic devices that have been released this year, and we’ve been waiting for quite a while to see what the company does when it comes to the OxygenOS-ColorOS merger. While it’s pretty clear that the Android 12 previews for both devices were based on ColorOS, they still retain the look and feel of OxygenOS — for now. With that said, OnePlus appears to be rolling out a stable build of Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 series for some users now, and we have some of the download links already.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO