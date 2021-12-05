ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Five PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 60919 in May 2020

By Kankakee Times
kankakeetimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were five PPP loans provided in May 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60919, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19...

kankakeetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kankakeetimes.com

PPP loans: three issued in June 2020 in ZIP Code 60922

There were three PPP loans provided in June 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60922, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
CREDITS & LOANS
kankakeetimes.com

PPP loans: Top 10 largest loans in February in ZIP Code 60966

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in February to small businesses in ZIP Code 60966, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
CREDITS & LOANS
kankakeetimes.com

PPP loans: Top 50 largest loans in March in Bourbonnais

Here are the top 50 largest PPP loans provided to Bourbonnais small businesses in March, according to the US Small Business Administration. The new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors, and/or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Zip Code#Harvard Business School#Borrowercurrent#William Masching Farm
Cleveland.com

Average bonuses are skyrocketing as employers struggle to keep workers

Small business owners struggling to keep workers have more than tripled the average size of their bonuses, according to fresh data from payroll services provider Gusto. About 14% of all paychecks on the company’s platform in November included a bonus, up from 11% in 2020. The average size of that bonus was $1,674 in November — up from $552.06 in November 2020.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS New York

Iona College, US Small Business Administration Highlight $5 Million Grant For Veteran, Military Spouse Entrepreneurs

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Small Business Administration and Iona College joined Wednesday to highlight a $5 million grant for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. The college’s Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship was selected by the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families. It was chosen to support their Community Navigator Pilot Program, funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The head of the SBA explained how the program works. “The navigator program is going to level up our resource partner network by connecting entrepreneurs to the great content and the capital and the government contracting opportunity and the trade opportunities that the SBA presents to small businesses,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman. Iona will work with the Syracuse Institute to support veteran entrepreneurship locally and nationally.
SMALL BUSINESS
Footwear News

An Investor Is Pushing Kohl’s to Separate Its Digital and Physical Businesses as More Retailers Adopt Similar Strategy

An investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value. In a public letter sent to the Kohl’s board on Monday, investor Engine Capital LP, which owns 1% of outstanding shares at Kohl’s, asked the company to separate its physical store business from its e-commerce business, a recently popular move among traditional department store retailers. Engine also asked the company to run a market test to determine how much certain financial sponsors would pay per share for the company. Engine complimented the company’s strong category assortment, store footprint, loyalty program, and e-commerce presence...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy