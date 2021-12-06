ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Alamos Gold: Island Mine Continues To Deliver

By Taylor Dart
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alamos Gold is down 16% year-to-date, following a guidance cut in Q3, and with the gold sector continuing to remain out of favor. It's been a rough year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF down 15% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the gold price. Alamos Gold (AGI) has not fared...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Lowest cost gold mining companies in Q3 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top 10 lowest cost gold mining companies in Q3 2021 among the top 20 largest primary gold producers worldwide measured by the yellow metal output. The ranking used all-in sustaining costs (AISC) metric that serves as a globally accepted benchmark of a mine's operating...
METAL MINING
miningnewsnorth.com

Ascot receives Premier gold mine permit

Considered a major milestone along the path to new mining jobs and economic opportunities for the Nisga'a Nation and others that live in and around the town of Stewart, British Columbia, Ascot Resources Ltd. has been issued the permit needed to begin a new era of mining at its Premier gold project.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Yamana Gold goes ahead with expansion at Brazil mine

Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI) (NYSE, LON: AUY) is going ahead with a planned phase two expansion of its Jacobina mine in Brazil after authorities granted it a permit to increase throughput to 10,000 tonnes per day (t/d). The authorization marks a significant milestone in Yamana’s plans to ramp-up production at...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mine#New Gold#Gold Reserve#Alamos Gold#Mulatos#La Yaqui Grande
Seeking Alpha

Barrick Gold: A Dirt-Cheap Valuation For This Gold Major

Barrick Gold released its Q3 results last month, reporting a decline in production and revenue year-over-year, as well as a dip in all-in sustaining cost margins. It's been a rough year for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the sector down 15% year-to-date and more than 35% from its Q3 2020 highs. Unfortunately, while the large-cap producers often provide a bit of a sanctuary, Barrick (GOLD) has not, down 42% from its 2020 highs. However, with the stock now the cheapest it's been since March 2020, trading at sub 1.0x P/NAV, I would argue that the headwinds are priced into the stock. So, with tax-loss selling and extreme pessimism related to the gold (GLD) trade working against Barrick short-term, this dip below $18.30 looks like a low-risk buying opportunity ahead of a much better 2022.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Top 10 largest gold mines in Australia in Q3 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top ten largest gold mines in Australia based on reported production in Q3 2021. Newmont’s Boddington is the biggest gold operation in Australia with 162 koz of gold produced in Q3 2021. Gold production decreased 9% primarily due to lower throughput, lower grade milled and lower recovery.
METAL MINING
Elko Daily Free Press

SSR Mining plans to acquire Taiga Gold

DENVER – SSR Mining Inc. and Taiga Gold Corp. announced an agreement for SSR Mining to acquire all of Taiga’s shares in a transaction with a value of $21 million, providing SSR Mining with five new exploration prospects in Saskatchewan near the company’s Seabee gold mine. SSR Mining, which operates...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
mining.com

SSR Mining commits to extending Seabee mine life with acquisition of Taiga Gold

SSR Mining (NASDAQ, TSX: SSRM) announced Thursday it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding common shares of Taiga Gold (CSE: TGC), in a move that would greatly expand its presence in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. SSR is currently only gold producer in the province, operating the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Rodent complicates Gold Fields' Chile mine expansion plan - Bloomberg

Gold Fields' (GFI -1.5%) $860M expansion project at its Salares Norte site in Chile has stumbled over plans to relocate 20 short-tailed chinchillas, Bloomberg reports. The miner must come up with a new plan after Chile's environmental agency halted its original relocation program when two out of four rodents died, according to the report.
WORLD
Elko Daily Free Press

Report: Gold mines give countries economic boost

Gold producers belonging to the World Gold Council contributed $37.9 billion in 2020 to the gross national product of the countries where they operate in the form of taxes, salaries, and payments to suppliers, according to a new report. The report states that the $37.9 billion represented 63% of the...
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

SSR Mining to buy Taiga Gold in C$27M deal

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) agrees to acquire Taiga Gold (OTCPK:TGGDF) for C$0.265/share, which values the deal at ~C$27M (US$21.1M). The offer price represents a 36% premium to Taiga Gold's closing price yesterday on the Canadian Securities Exchange. SSR Mining says the deal expands its presence in Saskatchewan, a core jurisdiction, by...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Lithium South Development Corp. Is An Exceptional Buying Opportunity

Lithium South Development Corp. has a high grade exploration and development stage lithium brine project known as the Hombre Muerto North ("HMN") Project, in Argentina. This article first appeared in Trend Investing on November 9, 2021 but has been updated for this article. Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF) (formerly...
INDUSTRY
NPR

Seeking Answers To The Universe Deep In A Gold Mine

An underground lab is opening early next year in Australia. Its quest: to help detect dark matter and thereby also help answer some of physics' biggest questions about this mysterious force. It is the only detector of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. Swinburne University astronomer Alan Duffy takes us on a journey to the bottom of this active gold mine, where researchers will try to detect a ghost-like particle.
ASTRONOMY
mining-technology.com

Focus Minerals to restart mining operations at Coolgardie Gold Project

Focus Minerals has unveiled a plan to resume mining operations at the Coolgardie Gold Project in West Australia. The company aims to restart operations next year. However, it also acknowledged that this timeframe may change. According to a company statement, Focus Minerals’ board of directors developed the resumption plan using...
ECONOMY
thechronicle-news.com

SSR Mining and Taiga Gold Announce Friendly Acquisition of Taiga Gold

Transaction Significantly Expands SSR Mining's Presence in Saskatchewan While Consolidating Ownership and Unencumbering the Fisher Properties. DENVER, CO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") and Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE: TGC) ("Taiga Gold") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby SSR Mining will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Taiga Gold pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") at a price of C$0.265 per Taiga Gold share (the "Offer Price"). The Transaction implies an equity value of approximately C$27 million (US$21 million) on a fully diluted in-the-money basis and has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each of SSR Mining and Taiga Gold.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Palladium Looks Attractive

Palladium price fall has brought it to a very attractive pricepoint. Previously we had discussed what we believe is a large opportunity for investors to take advantage of a rebound in auto production, so we’ve been looking signs that production is starting to pick up. With some of the latest data it does seem like the worst may be over for auto production (certainly not back to normal but not as bad as Q3) and it seems like there may be speculative traders on the wrong end of this rebound as we were surprised to see a large speculative short despite improving production.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Avenue Therapeutics under pressure after pricing $2M stock offering

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) slumps 17.4% premarket after pricing its public offering of 1,910,100 shares at $1.07/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$2M. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 15% of shares. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing date is December 15, 2021.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

American Finance Trust: The ATM Program Rapidly Increases The Share Count

American Finance Trust is taking advantage of its $200M At The Market equity offering program. I have been keeping an eye on American Finance Trust (AFIN) for over a year now and although the REIT's performance remains strong, it is usually met with skepticism by the existing shareholders. The Q3 performance was once again good, but the share price doesn't move and this could partially be caused by the company printing shares and selling them on the market as part of its ATM offering. In this article I'll dig a bit deeper into the ATM program and the impact on the per-share performance.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy