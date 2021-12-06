ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony HT-A9 review

By Abbas Jaffar Ali
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sony HT-A9 is perfectly placed for someone looking for a better sound solution than a soundbar, but who isn't quite ready to invest in a full-fledged home theatre system. The wireless communication between the speakers and the base unit works flawlessly and support for all kinds of audio formats is...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sony Semi joins Si Catalyst

Sony has become the ninth Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst. The others are: TI, ON Semi, Soitec, Bosch, Cirrus Logic, Arm, ST Micro and Matrix Capital. The partnership will expand Sony’s access to new innovations in sensing solutions development and facilitate Sony’s ability to create strategic relationships with pioneering young companies that are developing technologies complementary to Sony’s internal innovation.
BUSINESS
Pocket-lint.com

Is Sony working on a PlayStation mobile controller?

(Pocket-lint) - We've heard a couple of times about Sony's longterm plan to start bringing more of its most famous intellectual properties into the mobile gaming realm as a way of spinning up more revenue, and now a patent filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment in Japan holds another clue. The...
VIDEO GAMES
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony released a new firmware update for the Sony A1

There is a new firmware update for the A1 you can download here: sony.com/electronics/support/e-mount-body-ilce-1-series/ilce-1/software/00260271. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Tv#Oled Tv#Apple Tv 4k#Ht#Bluetooth#Google Cast
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony Tidbits…

E-mount Tele Zoom Comparison for Wildlife – Sony 200-600mm vs Sigma 150-600mm vs Tamron 150-500mm. Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es. Sony FX9 Firmware V3 Released – Adds Anamorphic Viewing Modes, Touch Tracking AF and More (CineD). Sexy and expensive:...
ELECTRONICS
gaminginstincts.com

Sony Patented A Mobile Phone Controller

Thanks to their commitment to cloud gaming, Microsoft has managed to build a pretty strong platform for playing your games wherever you want to. According to a new patent filed by the Japanese branch of Sony, it appears that the company might finally be ready to compete for the mobile space in a more meaningful way.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

Sony a7 IV Versus Sony a7 III: Should You Upgrade?

Sony kept fans waiting a long time before finally unveiling the a7 IV, and with the release date quickly approaching, a7 III users will be weighing whether it’s worth the upgrade. And what if you're pondering your first a7 camera? Should you shell out the extra cash for the newer camera?
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

The 70-200mm Lens You Won’t Believe: We Review the Sony FE 70-200mm F/2.8 GM OSS II

I’ve tried several 70-200mm lenses for the Sony system, and even as I stood there holding it in my hands, I could hardly believe the new 70-200mm f/2.8 II from Sony. The Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II lens has still not been released yet at the time of writing, but it is expected to be released sometime in December 2021 or early 2022. Previously, there have only been two options from Sony to scratch the 70-200mm itch, and neither of them were particularly good. The f/4 version is fine; it’s lightweight but slow. The f/2.8 was sharper wide open than the f/4 version stopped down to f/8, but it was absurdly heavy, and it was nearly double the price (or more than double if you wait until the f/4 model is on sale). Given that I would nearly exclusively use the lens on hikes, weight and size are of paramount consideration. There is also the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8, which is very sharp and is quite quick to focus; however, it does not have a tripod collar, nor does it have internal stabilization. Given that it’s priced similarly to the Sony 70-200mm f/4, they are typically compared together, and for good reason. That said, they each come with their tradeoffs: the Tamron is sharper and faster than the f/4 Sony, but the Sony comes with a tripod collar and OSS built-in.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
cameratimes.org

Best Lenses for Sony a7 IV

Looking for the best lenses for Sony a7 IV? Here are our top recommended full frame E-mount lenses for Sony a7 IV mirrorless camera. The Sony a7 IV features many of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies, including the latest BIONZ XR processing engine and advanced AF (autofocus) capabilities from the flagship Sony a1 combined with streamlined operability and enhanced reliability for photos and movies, making it the perfect all-around camera for today’s imaging enthusiasts and professionals. The Sony a7 IV also boasts a 33MP image resolution, rich movie expression and various features to support the growing demand for remote communication, bringing new meaning to what a “basic” camera can accomplish, and it is capable of recording 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video and full-frame 7K oversampling for 4K 30p output, as well as up to 10 fps continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter and with AF/AE enabled. So, with advanced AI-based autofocus, evolved movie technologies and greater streaming and sharing functionality, the Sony a7 IV is a well-rounded camera suitable for all kinds of photography.
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

Sony a9 II Firmware Update Version 3.20 now Available

Sony released the new firmware update version 3.20 for Sony a9 II camera. IMPORTANT: If you update to this version from Ver.2.00 or earlier, the camera settings will be reinitialized. Because of this, we recommend that you save the current settings before updating. You can use the Save/Load Settings function to save the current settings to a memory card and write them back after the update.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

WILD RUMOR: Sony A6600 successor

Let’s post this wild rumor about the possible A6600 successor:. new high end aps c camera finally some competition to the xt4 4k 60p 10 bit video better lcd and evf minor tweeks to the body. I still believe a sort of A7000 would make sense too (A7 body with...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New European Sony deals

Today you have again a ton of new European Christmas deals at Amazon DE, Calumet DE, FotoErhard DE, Amazon UK, Park UK, Wex UK, Amazon FR, Amazon IT, Amazon ES, Amazon NL. Today Save on Sony RX cameras and E-mount lenses at Amazon DE, Amazon FR. **This post contains affiliate...
ELECTRONICS
Wired

Review: Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

The Pulse 3D does the job very well, considering the $99 price, but you don't need the headphones to make the most of the PlayStation 5's snazzy new 3D audio technology. Save your money. Chances are you have a compatible pair of headphones lying around that will suffice. This wireless...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Sony To Acquire Developer Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony's first-party efforts grew stronger today with the acquisition of Seattle-based developer, Valkyrie Entertainment. Since 2002, Valkyrie has worked on over 100 games, often serving the role of co-developer or content creator. In a tweet, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said Valkyrie "will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises."
BUSINESS
petapixel.com

Sony Xperia Pro-I Review: An Alpha Camera Made into a Phone

The designated “I” in the title says it all. It stands for imaging, making it clear what Sony prioritized when it developed the Xperia Pro-I. This is more like a point-and-shoot Alpha camera first and smartphone second, yet putting the two together does lead to inherent advantages over competitors.
CELL PHONES
cameratimes.org

Sony a7 IV is in Short Supply

According to Sony Japan, the new Sony a7 IV camera pre-orders have exceeded the company’s forecast, and it will take time to deliver the product. So if you want to get as far to the front of the list as you can, you should probably go ahead and pre-order now.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

We’re finally getting a PS5 pro controller, but it’s not being made by Sony

A PS5 pro controller is finally on the way thanks to renowned manufacturer Scuf, which should give PlayStation gamers an edge when playing online. Sony doesn’t have its own version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, but the Scuf Reflex promises to deliver the types of competitive features pro gamers have come to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
whathifi.com

Cyber Monday deals aren't over! Save 44% on Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar

If you're looking to take your first step up from your TV's built-in speakers, then this Dolby Atmos soundbar deal is one you shouldn't miss. The really rather good Sony HT-G700, which we called "an affordable Atmos soundbar that's big on sound and value", is now down from its original price of £450 to just £249 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Sony headphones for 2021

For years, Sony has been one of our favorite brands when it comes to headphones and ear buds, and 2021 is no exception. From budget-friendly earbuds for the casual commuter, to high-end noise-canceling headphones for serious audiophiles, there's a lot of options to choose from. Our team of experts has reviewed some of the top models on the market this year to help you find the best pair of Sony headphones to fit your needs. We take a lot into consideration for these rankings, including sound quality, comfort and fit, durability and auxiliary features like noise cancellation and dual bluetooth pairing. Here's a look at our picks for the absolute best Sony headphones from this year.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy