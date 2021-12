As more money is being spent on real estate than ever before, the booming market is on pace to shatter records this year, according to a recent CoreLogic report. The value of transactions has skyrocketed despite sales volumes continuing a relatively normal growth trend. However, sales are still below what they were during the 2000s boom. In the first quarter of 2021, the report noted that $750 billion was spent on 1.91 million transactions, which was substantially less than the 2.22 million transactions in the third quarter of 2005.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO