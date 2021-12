Small business owners struggling to keep workers have more than tripled the average size of their bonuses, according to fresh data from payroll services provider Gusto. About 14% of all paychecks on the company’s platform in November included a bonus, up from 11% in 2020. The average size of that bonus was $1,674 in November — up from $552.06 in November 2020.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO