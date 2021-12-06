ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchmed completes enrollment of Phase III fruquintinib trial in colorectal cancer

By Mamta Mayani
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hutchmed (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) has completed patient enrollment of FRESCO-2, a Phase III registration study of fruquintinib, an investigational treatment for the treatment of patients...

AstraZeneca reports updated Calquence data in late-stage leukemia study at ASH2021

Updated results from the ASCEND Phase III trial showed AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ:AZN) Calquence (acalabrutinib) maintained a statistically significant progression-free survival (PFS) benefit at three years compared to investigator’s choice of rituximab combined with either idelalisib (IdR) or bendamustine (BR) in adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Avidity gains as SVL Leerink touts its candidate for rare muscle disorder

Despite over 7% of decline yesterday, Avidity Biosciences (RNA +6.1%) shares have rebounded after SVB Leerink highlighted the potential of AOC-1020, the company’s experimental therapy for rare muscular disorder, Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD). On Thursday, Avidity (NASDAQ:RNA) conducted its investor and analyst day, and the analyst Joseph Schwartz has...
#Colorectal Cancer#Europe#Hcm#Crc#Os#Fast Track Designation
BeiGene reports tislelizumab data in Phase 3 nasopharyngeal cancer study

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces results from the RATIONALE 309 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (RM-NPC) at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO I-O) Congress. A total of 263 patients were enrolled in the...
Oncology Pharma slips on year-end operational update

Oncology Pharma (OTCPK:ONPH -7.1%) is on the decline following a year-end update on its portfolio and operations. The drug developer, which is focused on pediatrics and orphan drugs, is currently working towards submitting its first application. Its first candidate is a novel nanoemulsion formulation of dactinomycin. Studies and research have...
Aerie inks licensing deal for Rhopressa and Rocklatan in Europe and several other regions

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Santen (OTC:SNPHF) have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% and Rocklatan/Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%. The expanded collaboration includes Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, China, India, parts of Latin America and the Oceania countries....
Reata sinks as FDA raises concerns on data on kidney disease drug ahead of AdCom meeting

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA -37.2%) is trading sharply lower in morning hours after the FDA released briefing documents ahead of the Advisory Committee meeting scheduled on Dec. 08 for the company’s marketing application for the kidney disease drug, bardoxolone methyl. With the New Drug Application (“NDA”) for bardoxolone, Reata (NASDAQ:RETA) seeks...
Nature.com

Application of droplet digital polymerase chain reaction of plasma methylated septin 9 on detection and early monitoring of colorectal cancer

Methylated septin 9 (SEPT9) has been approved for non-invasive screening of colorectal cancer (CRC), but data on monitoring of CRC is sparse. Droplet digital polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR), with higher detection precision and simpler quantification than conventional PCR, has not been applied in SEPT9 detection. We explored the role of SEPT9 ddPCR for CRC detection and to measure serial SEPT9 levels in blood samples of CRC patients before and 3-month after surgery. SEPT9 methylated ratio, methylated abundance, and CEA levels were all higher in CRC patients than normal controls (all P"‰<"‰0.05). The area under the curve (AUC) for methylated ratio and abundance to detect CRC was 0.707 and 0.710, respectively. There was an increasing trend for SEPT9 methylated abundance from proximal to distal cancers (P"‰="‰0.017). At 3-month after surgery, both methylated abundance and ratio decreased (P"‰="‰0.005 and 0.053, respectively), especially methylated abundance in stage III and distal cancer (both P"‰<"‰0.01). We have developed a ddPCR platform for the quantitative detection of plasma SEPT9 in CRC patients. SEPT9 methylated abundance had an early post-operative decline, which may be useful in monitoring of treatment response.
megadoctornews.com

When and How to Screen for Colorectal Cancer?

By National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Newswise — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania— The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Colorectal Cancer Screening. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 43,230 new cases of rectal cancer in 2021, and an estimated 52,980 deaths this year.[1] Screening can reduce the rate of death by catching CRC at an earlier, more treatable stage, and can reduce overall cancer incidences by detecting and removing pre-cancerous polyps. This new, free guide for patients and caregivers breaks down the different ways screening can be done and explains the recommended timing according to the latest research.
Benzinga

Pfizer Will Not Co-Promote Exact Sciences Colorectal Cancer Screening Test

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) says that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) will no longer join the Company from November 30 to promote its Cologuard colorectal cancer screening test to health care providers. The decision follows an amendment to a co-promotion agreement signed by the two companies. In a regulatory filing,...
targetedonc.com

FDA 'Fast Tracks' Arfolitixorin for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

After 40 years, a novel agent may be on the fast track to becoming the first drug to improve the standard of care for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The FDA has granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin, stabilized and biologically active pure form of folate, for treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), announced Isofol Medical AB, in a press release.1.
Benzinga

Tetra Bio-Pharma: Positive Clinical Data From Both Phase 2 Clinical Trials Of QIXLEEF For Cancer Pain

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced on Monday that it produced positive initial clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of QIXLEEF™ (REBORN©1 and PLENITUDE©), which is a botanical inhaled investigational new drug with a fixed ratio of THC and CBD, that meets USA cGMP regulatory requirements.
