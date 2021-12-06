Hutchmed completes enrollment of Phase III fruquintinib trial in colorectal cancer

Methylated septin 9 (SEPT9) has been approved for non-invasive screening of colorectal cancer (CRC), but data on monitoring of CRC is sparse. Droplet digital polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR), with higher detection precision and simpler quantification than conventional PCR, has not been applied in SEPT9 detection. We explored the role of SEPT9 ddPCR for CRC detection and to measure serial SEPT9 levels in blood samples of CRC patients before and 3-month after surgery. SEPT9 methylated ratio, methylated abundance, and CEA levels were all higher in CRC patients than normal controls (all P"‰<"‰0.05). The area under the curve (AUC) for methylated ratio and abundance to detect CRC was 0.707 and 0.710, respectively. There was an increasing trend for SEPT9 methylated abundance from proximal to distal cancers (P"‰="‰0.017). At 3-month after surgery, both methylated abundance and ratio decreased (P"‰="‰0.005 and 0.053, respectively), especially methylated abundance in stage III and distal cancer (both P"‰<"‰0.01). We have developed a ddPCR platform for the quantitative detection of plasma SEPT9 in CRC patients. SEPT9 methylated abundance had an early post-operative decline, which may be useful in monitoring of treatment response.

