Geneva General, F.F. Thompson hospitals will limit elective surgeries due to capacity issues

Count Geneva General Hospital and Thompson Hospital (in Canandaigua) among those impacted by Governor Kathy Hochul’s order to delay non-essential surgeries.

There were a total of 40 hospitals on the list over the weekend that were included in the statewide pause, caused by short staff or a lack of beds.

The order went into effect Friday and will continue until staffing issues are resolved, or mid-January, according to the state’s order.

Officials with Geneva General Hospital told the Finger Lakes Times that GGH remained under 10% capacity as of Friday.

Officials said they were reaching out to patients to give them as much warning as possible about the change.

“We encourage patients to stay in close contact with their providers related to any changes in their condition,” Lara Turbide, VP of Community Services for Finger Lakes Health told the FLT. “We appreciate the understanding of our patients as we work through the dynamic situation of being responsive to the increased demands of our community for urgent/acute care during this global pandemic.”

UR Medicine had previously announced a three week pause on elective surgeries. This includes the Thompson Hospital, which has already had to turn patients away twice in recent weeks due to capacity issues.

