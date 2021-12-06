ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Fog blankets Central Florida, temps heat up to the 80s

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 6 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — A blanket of fog will cover parts of Central Florida to start the workweek.

If you live or work in Flagler, Polk, Brevard or Osceola counties, there is a dense fog advisory in place until 9 a.m.

Drivers should use extra caution as the fog sticks around.

Once the fog clears, temperatures will heat up to the 80s this afternoon.

There will be a couple of clouds around but it will be mostly sunny.

Tonight, more patchy fog will move into Central Florida.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s tonight.

Looking ahead, daytime highs will stay in the 80s through the rest of the week.

A front is expected to move in this weekend, which will drop temperatures slightly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPnsh_0dF6mdUf00
Indian River sunrise (Jack Sutton)

ORLANDO, FL
