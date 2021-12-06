Fog blankets Central Florida, temps heat up to the 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. — A blanket of fog will cover parts of Central Florida to start the workweek.

If you live or work in Flagler, Polk, Brevard or Osceola counties, there is a dense fog advisory in place until 9 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Drivers should use extra caution as the fog sticks around.

Once the fog clears, temperatures will heat up to the 80s this afternoon.

There will be a couple of clouds around but it will be mostly sunny.

Tonight, more patchy fog will move into Central Florida.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s tonight.

Looking ahead, daytime highs will stay in the 80s through the rest of the week.

A front is expected to move in this weekend, which will drop temperatures slightly.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Indian River sunrise (Jack Sutton)

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2021 Cox Media Group