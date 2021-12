Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unsure about keeping hold of Eddie Nketiah. The striker's deal expires in June and he has turned down Arsenal attempts to discuss new terms. Arteta said: "Well, Eddie has six months left in his contract and we are having discussions with him and the agent to try to find the best possible way. Eddie knows how much I rate him, and I like him - and I would like him to stay at the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO