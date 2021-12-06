ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU auto suppliers sound the alarm over electric targets

By Yoel Minkoff
Seekingalpha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union is planning to ban combustion engine cars by 2035, but that may have some knock-on effects on employment across the bloc. In a recent survey of the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, CLEPA, PwC found that the speed of the energy transition would put half a million jobs...

