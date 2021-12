Founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer operates four rail routes, three of which connect Vancouver with the Canadian Rockies: the flagship First Passage to the West (ending in Banff/Lake Louise), Journey Through The Clouds (to Jasper via Kamloops) – which I boarded earlier this year, and Rainforest to Gold Rush (to Jasper via Whistler and Quesnel). Depending on your preference, these can each be worked into a package holiday, teamed with a self-drive or a coach tour through the Rockies, a city stay in Vancouver and even an Alaska cruise, to experience the region's highlights in one memorable trip that'll have you constantly reaching for your camera to snap away jaw-dropping view after view.

