Cierra Chubb, a mother of three, gave birth to her baby boy Myles while she was hospitalized for COVID-19. After spending nearly 100 days in the hospital without being able to meet him, she has finally been released. Chubb was hospitalized in July this year when she was about 37 weeks pregnant. She was admitted to the hospital for only two days when she had to undergo an emergency Caesarean section as her pregnancy was in distress. She delivered little Myles on July 26, two weeks before his official due date, Good Morning America reports. Both mom and son are now healthy.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO