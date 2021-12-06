FOMO Pay partners with Banking Circle

UK-based money transfer company Wise has rolled out a new account and card that let users hold 54 foreign currencies at the same time and exchange them at real market rate. According to Wise, Malaysians spent over USD 2.5 billion in card fees when shopping overseas between 2015 and 2020, and each year, an average of USD 35 million of those fees were made up of hidden transaction fees and exchange rate markups. Wise says that with its service, users will be able to save money as it doesn’t charge these unnecessary fees.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 DAYS AGO