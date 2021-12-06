ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOMO Pay partners with Banking Circle

Cover picture for the articleSingapore-based FOMO Pay, a one-stop payment solution provider, has partnered with Luxembourg-headquartered licenced bank Banking Circle. The partnership will allow for Collection on Behalf of (COBO)...

Brazil-based Stark Bank secures USD 13 mln

Stark Bank, a B2B Open Banking fintech has raised USD 13 million in a round that will finance the expansion of financial products offered by the company and increase the team, according to startupi.com.br. The Series A round was led by solo-VC Lachy Groom and was attended by K5 Global,...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Mastercard partners with JKB to introduce biometric card in Jordan

Global payments processor Mastercard has tied up with JKB to launch the first World Elite card using biometric authentication in the MEA region. The card named the Jordan Kuwait Bank Biometric World Elite Mastercard becomes the first World Elite card issued by the company that displays biometric authentication in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, paving the way towards a global integration of the biometric security standard in banking.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

New Visa report: Australians want to drop old banks for those with crypto products

The latest study released by Visa unveiled that 1 in 3 Australian cryptocurrency owners would likely switch their primary bank to one that offers crypto products in the next year. The global study shows that, in 2021, digital currencies continue to increase in popularity among regular people, with almost 93%...
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Fabit partners with Atriga

Germany-based fintech Fabit and receivables management company Atriga have announced partnering to enable their customers to organise their finances and pay late bills. The cooperation is particularly about the app developed by Fabit, which is available for both iOS and Android. With the help of this app, users can organise their finances and have an overview of outstanding bills and instalment payments. Atriga warns defaulting customers on behalf of companies and is supposed to help them find repayment options.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Zopa exits P2P space

Zopa has announced it will wind down its peer-to-peer (P2P) business after 16 years of operation, and its banking arm will buy the P2P retail loan portfolio from investors. The economic turmoil induced by the pandemic led investors to cash out, and several large players shuttered, like Growth Street and Fitzrovia Capital.
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

How your ecommerce business will succeed internationally

Ecommerce will see further international growth in future. Michael Rogge, Director Sales Order-to-Cash at Arvato Financial Solutions, depicts how our AQOUNT O2C OS solution gives merchants the opportunity to scale their business while having their payment and finance processes under control. Branching out into new markets is a key to...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Tonik secures USD 100 mln in consumer deposits

Singapore-based digital bank Tonik has secured 100 million in consumer deposits within 8 months after launch, having previously achieved USD 20 million in deposits in 1 month after launch. Tonik’s deposit achievement in The Philippines was supported by accessible, flexible, and inclusive products, including deposit interest rates of up to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

SEON partners with two African neobanks

Hungary-based online fraud fighters SEON has announced new partnership agreements with two African neobanks, Carbon and FairMoney. With SEON’s help, both companies will now be able to improve risk management performance when onboarding new customers, as the press release says. Specifically, SEON’s solution is helping Carbon, a pan-African digital bank with an active presence in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana to identify synthetic profiles, thus helping the company to grow with less risk. Carbon can also access new data points from customer profiles and create more predictive and stable models within its risk framework.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
internationalinvestment.net

Lombard Odier names former top Deutsche Bank executive as managing partner

Jean-Pascal Porcherot is to become managing partner of Lombard Odier effective 1 January 2022. Within the partnership, he will be responsible for Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the Group's asset management division, and will continue to run LOIM together with Nathalia Barazal. He will remain based in Geneva. Jean-Pascal Porcherot...
BUSINESS
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Partners sells Citizens Bank for $2.13 million

Tewksbury, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $2.13 million sale of Citizens Bank, a 3,134 s/f, free-standing, single-tenant building with drive-thru ATM. Justin Smith, head of capital markets, Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets, Sam Koonce, associate, Molly Lynch, senior analyst, David Hoppe, executive vice president, Patrick Wagor, executive vice president and Sam Young, executive vice president oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing the seller and procuring the buyer.
TEWKSBURY, MA
thepaypers.com

Trusted Novus Bank Chooses Temenos for digital transformation

Switzerland-based Temenos, the banking software company, has announced that Trusted Novus Bank has selected its services for a complete digital transformation. The Gibraltar-based bank will replace its legacy core and front office system with Temenos Transact and Temenos Infinity on the Temenos Banking Cloud. The company’s Open Banking platform will allow Trusted Novus Bank to scale to meet its goal to grow its customer base over the short to medium-term.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Open Banking, the tip of the iceberg - interview with NatWest

The Paypers interviews Daniel Globerson, Head of the Bank of APIs at NatWest Group, to learn more about the value propositions of Open Banking. Could you please share some details regarding your professional journey and your role at NatWest Group?. I’ve worked in banking and technology for nearly three decades....
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

CX Pay BV partners with Cybersource from Visa

Curaçao-based CX Pay BV has selected Visa’s global payment and fraud management platform Cybersource, to broaden its service offering. The company wants to further increase its application’s compatibility to serve a progressively wider market. CX Pay first offered online payment services in 2016 and has grown its partner and client base across the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region. CX Pay has provided solutions to merchants in 28 markets throughout the PanCaribbean area and beyond with some special integrations.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

TrustPay partners with PayPal

The partnership has seen the PayPal payment method included in the Slovakia-based payment service provider TrustPay’s list of alternative payment methods. TrustPay will soon allow its partners to receive payments through PayPal, bringing a fast payment experience that helps support shopper’s preferences, improve conversion, and provides access to new customers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Wise launches multi-currency account, offering 54 different currencies

UK-based money transfer company Wise has rolled out a new account and card that let users hold 54 foreign currencies at the same time and exchange them at real market rate. According to Wise, Malaysians spent over USD 2.5 billion in card fees when shopping overseas between 2015 and 2020, and each year, an average of USD 35 million of those fees were made up of hidden transaction fees and exchange rate markups. Wise says that with its service, users will be able to save money as it doesn’t charge these unnecessary fees.
CREDITS & LOANS
thedetroitbureau.com

Lucid Chooses Bank of America as its Lending Partner

Startup automaker Lucid announced Monday it chose Bank of America as its preferred lending partner for Lucid customers applying for new car financing. The new service can be done online at Bank of America, or through Lucid’s agents. “The strategic relationship between Lucid and Bank of America is another way...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

LiquidX launches digital distribution of trade finance assets

US-based LiquidX, a global fintech solutions provider, has announced the launch of automated digital distribution technology for trade finance assets. With this launch, banks and asset managers will have a digital solution for programmatic, automated origination and distribution of trade finance assets, allowing them to scale, improve returns, and generate costs savings for their trade finance businesses, as the press release says.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Gemini partners with Bancolombia

US-based crypto exchange Gemini has partnered with Bancolombia as it plans to expand into Latin America. The partnership will take effect on 14 December 2021 and will permit customers from Bancolombia to trade four crypto assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). A limited number of...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

UNObank selects HPS' PowerCARD solution

UNObank has selected HPS’ PowerCARD solution for its card issuing activities in Asia. The news follows the announcement that UNOAsia has received approval by the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP) to operate a digital bank in the Philippines. HPS will roll out its PowerCARD solution for UNObank as a service...
PERSONAL FINANCE

