FOMO Pay partners with Banking Circle

Tewksbury, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $2.13 million sale of Citizens Bank, a 3,134 s/f, free-standing, single-tenant building with drive-thru ATM. Justin Smith, head of capital markets, Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets, Sam Koonce, associate, Molly Lynch, senior analyst, David Hoppe, executive vice president, Patrick Wagor, executive vice president and Sam Young, executive vice president oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing the seller and procuring the buyer.
