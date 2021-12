Nium and Modern Exchange Co. have announced a partnership that will see Modern Exchange Co. leverage Nium’s global payments infrastructure internationally. Through this partnership with Nium, Modern Exchange Co. will be able to connect to correspondent banks worldwide, wherein customers can make payments to beneficiaries’ accounts in real-time. Customers can access the Modern Exchange Co. mobile app and payment link for remittances to any country around the globe from anywhere, at very competitive charges and FX rates.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO