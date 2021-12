Germany-based fintech Fabit and receivables management company Atriga have announced partnering to enable their customers to organise their finances and pay late bills. The cooperation is particularly about the app developed by Fabit, which is available for both iOS and Android. With the help of this app, users can organise their finances and have an overview of outstanding bills and instalment payments. Atriga warns defaulting customers on behalf of companies and is supposed to help them find repayment options.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO