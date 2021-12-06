ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoneyGram, urpay to enable cross-border payments from Saudi Arabia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia-based digital wallet urpay has tapped MoneyGram’s API-driven infrastructure and network to enable international transfers from Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership builds upon...

finextra.com

BIS committee sets up cross-border payments task force

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is setting up a task force on defining common features of cross-border payment service levels. BIS's Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has been working on a multiyear programme on improving cross-border payments since Saudi Arabia made it a priority of its G20 presidency.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

SWIFT launches ISO 20022 translation services for cross-border payments

Global provider of secure financial messaging services SWIFT has announced the translation availability for its ISO 20022 customer testing environment for cross-border payments. In-flow translation will allow financial institutions to better understand the benefits of rich data once they migrate to the ISO 20022, even if their counterparts are yet...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Tribal Credit taps Bitso and Stellar to enable cross-border B2B payments

Enterprise payment platform Tribal Credit has partnered with Latin American crypto exchange Bitso and the Stellar Development Foundation to create a new cross-border payment service for businesses, opening the door to broader use cases for blockchain technology in the region. The new service, which is geared towards small- and medium-sized...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

The Paypers launches the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022

The Paypers has published the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022, the ultimate source of information for players interested in selling across borders. Nowadays, there is a world of opportunity beyond borders, and the cross-border ecommerce market does not show any signs of slowing down. In fact, predictions indicate a CAGR above 20% for the cross-border B2C ecommerce market over 2020–2027 and an earned revenue estimated to reach more than USD 4 trillion by 2027. Also, the global B2B ecommerce market is expected to reach USD 18.57 trillion by 2026 with a CAGR of nearly 19%.
MARKETS
Mastercard enters partnership with ProgressSoft

Mastercard has partnered ProgressSoft, to simplify the integration of Mastercard Cross-Border Services and accelerate cross-border remittances across the Middle East and North Africa. With Mastercard Cross-Border Services, financial service providers can process digital payments leveraging its global network through a single connection. Furthermore, these cross-border payments can reach almost anywhere...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

B2B Cross-Border Payment Provider, Verto, Partners with Payments Fintech Banking Circle

B2B cross-border payment provider, Verto, has teamed up with payments bank, Banking Circle, in order to streamline global payments for its customers. Utilizing the Banking Circle Virtual IBAN solution, alongside access to Banking Circle’s domestic payment channels, Verto is “addressing the pain points of complicated pay-ins and cross border payments.”
BUSINESS
pymnts

Banks and FinTechs Use APIs to Eliminate Cross-Border Payment Friction

With eCommerce growth expected to continue after the pandemic ends, businesses are pressed to support an increasing volume of cross-border transactions. Application programming. interfaces (APIs) can help streamline cross-border payments operations and help financial institutions (FIs) and eCommerce businesses address the most complex cross-border payments frictions, such as authentication, payments...
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan on Saturday received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister’s finance adviser said, as part of an economic support package. The South Asian country has faced growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Unimoni taps Buckzy Payments' cross-border payment infrastructure

UAE-based fintech Unimoni has partnered with Canada-based payment service provider Buckzy Payments to make international payments more reliable across the globe. Unimoni company officials stated that the primary reason for the collaboration was to gain access to the USD market, facilitating its portfolio expansion. Buckzy Payments also opened Unimoni’s cross-border payments in Oman.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indonesia, UAE Banks Collaborate on Cross-Border Payments

The central banks of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an agreement to boost payment system cooperation. As Open Gov Asia reported on Monday (Nov. 29), the agreement is focused on safer and more efficient transactions, cross-border payment systems, and anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism efforts. According to...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Clear Junction to Assist Paynet with Supporting Cross-Border Payments

Paynet is reportedly the first digital wallet platform operating in Moldova. It runs one of the most extensive payments services in the Moldovan market, which links up consumers, financial institutions and merchants. It focuses on enabling local transfers where individuals and businesses are able to pay for a range of services.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finovate.com

Shinhan Bank Tests Out Stablecoins for Cross-Border Payments

South Korea-based Shinhan Bank recently wrapped up testing the use of stablecoins for cross-border transactions. The bank completed a proof-of-concept issuing and distributing stablecoins with an unnamed “megabank” outside of Korea. The two are leveraging the Hedera Network’s Hedera Token Service (HTS) and Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) to make the transfers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

New Service Promises Real-Time Cross-Border Payments on Existing Rails

Living in a world where most of consumer payments happen almost instantaneously, you could be forgiven for thinking that most of the money sent across borders is carried there by pigeons. That may as well be the case for the majority of international transactions. When sending money overseas, unfavorable exchange...
TECHNOLOGY
Markets Insider

Nearly 60% of multinational companies are now using at least 1 cryptocurrency for cross-border payments, study shows

A large portion of international companies are using cryptocurrencies for cross-border transactions, highlighting an increase in institutional adoption of digital assets, but fewer firms are extending crypto services to their clients, according to a study from data platform Pymnts. 57.6% of multinational companies are using at least one form of...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Brazil-based Stark Bank secures USD 13 mln

Stark Bank, a B2B Open Banking fintech has raised USD 13 million in a round that will finance the expansion of financial products offered by the company and increase the team, according to startupi.com.br. The Series A round was led by solo-VC Lachy Groom and was attended by K5 Global,...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

New Visa report: Australians want to drop old banks for those with crypto products

The latest study released by Visa unveiled that 1 in 3 Australian cryptocurrency owners would likely switch their primary bank to one that offers crypto products in the next year. The global study shows that, in 2021, digital currencies continue to increase in popularity among regular people, with almost 93%...
WORLD
OilPrice.com

Asia Is Not Rushing To Buy Extra Crude Oil From Saudi Arabia

Higher Saudi prices for January, lower overall demand for crude amid the Omicron uncertainty, the Chinese crackdown on illicit practices at its independent refiners, and refinery maintenance season starting in late Q1 2022 have resulted in Asian refiners abstaining from extra Saudi crude supply for loading in January. Refiners in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

Boost Mastercard prepaid card to continue its Asian expansion

Malaysian fintech Boost and global payments processor Mastercard have announced their partnership to provide a series of payment solutions for increased convenience and security to Indonesian and Malaysian customers. The first product the two companies are launching is a prepaid card that can be integrated in Boost’s e-wallet app. According...
CREDITS & LOANS
wtvbam.com

Japan’s top FX official: Digital cross-border payment may make it hard to prevent financial crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top currency official Masato Kanda said on Tuesday digital cross-border payment technology would boost regional growth, but regulations and preventing financial crisis may become difficult. Speaking at an event hosted by ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, said that with...
MARKETS

