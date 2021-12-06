MoneyGram, urpay to enable cross-border payments from Saudi Arabia

The Paypers has published the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022, the ultimate source of information for players interested in selling across borders. Nowadays, there is a world of opportunity beyond borders, and the cross-border ecommerce market does not show any signs of slowing down. In fact, predictions indicate a CAGR above 20% for the cross-border B2C ecommerce market over 2020–2027 and an earned revenue estimated to reach more than USD 4 trillion by 2027. Also, the global B2B ecommerce market is expected to reach USD 18.57 trillion by 2026 with a CAGR of nearly 19%.

