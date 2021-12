Everyone is hoping the year 2022 will be better. We have no idea what tomorrow will bring but for Samsung, it is going to be another big year. The top mobile OEM is expected to release the Galaxy S22 series with more powerful specs and features. In the second half of the year, there will be the new Galaxy Z series. As for the Galaxy Note, the phone series may be bidding its goodbye. This year, no new Galaxy Note model was introduced but there was the Galaxy S21 Ultra with S-Pen support.

