Gunmen attack Niger military base, killing at least 12

By Dalatou Maman 
Washington Post
 6 days ago

NIAMEY, Niger — Extremist gunmen attacked a military camp in Niger near its southeastern border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 12 soldiers, the West Africa country’s interior ministry said. Extremist rebels riding...

www.washingtonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
charlottenews.net

Killings, Kidnappings Send Thousands of Nigerians Fleeing to Niger

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency says more than 11,500 Nigerians have fled to neighboring Niger over the last month, seeking refuge from increasingly violent, deadly attacks by armed groups. In November, armed groups repeatedly attacked villages in Sokoto state in Nigeria's northwest. U.N. officials express alarm at the frequency,...
AFRICA
WNMT AM 650

Gunmen free more than 260 inmates in Nigerian jail attack

ABUJA (Reuters) – Gunmen freed more than 260 inmates during an attack on a prison in Nigeria’s central city of Jos, officials said, in the country’s fourth such raid this year. The attackers opened fire on guards on Sunday evening, starting a gunbattle that left one guard and nine prisoners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Pakistani gunmen attack police guarding polio team, 1 killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Gunmen attacked two police providing security for polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan, shooting and killing one and wounding the other, officials said Saturday. Mohammad Khurasani, spokesman for Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility. It was the first attack since the TTP on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Twelve Niger Soldiers Killed in Clashes With Militants

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Gunmen have killed 12 soldiers and wounded eight in a clash in southwest Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, the government said on Sunday, the latest in a flood of attacks that have killed hundreds this year. Soldiers encountered hundreds of fighters near the village of...
MILITARY
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

IDF HR Officer: More than 20 ‘Minority’ Soldiers Refused Orders or Went AWOL During Operation Guardian of the Walls

Brigadier General Amir Vadmani, head of the Planning and Personnel Management Division in the IDF’s Human Resources Dept., on Monday told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that more than 20 “minority” soldiers (the term is a common reference to Druse, Bedouin, and Arabs) refused an order or were AWOL absent from service during Operation Guardian of the Walls, May 6 to 21, 2021. Seven of them were discharged from the army following interviews with their commanders. The news was originally tweeted by Yosi Yehoshua, a military correspondent for Yedioth Aharonoth.
MILITARY
Reuters

Ethiopia restricts information sharing about war

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has announced new restrictions on the sharing of information about the war in the north of the country which stipulate that battlefront updates can only come from the government. "Disseminating information on military maneuvers, war front updates and results via any medium is forbidden," except for information provided by a joint civilian-military command set up to oversee a state of emergency, the government's communication service said late on Thursday. The statement did not specify the implications of the new rules for journalists or media outlets covering the war, which broke out last November between the government and rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray.
POLITICS
AFP

Three Hamas members shot dead at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Three members of Hamas died Sunday when shooting erupted at the funeral procession of a member of the Islamist movement in a South Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp, the group said. Hamas official Raafat al-Murra said militants from the rival Fatah movement "shot at the funeral procession" of a Palestinian killed in a blast Friday at the Burj al-Shemali camp, outside the port city of Tyre. Six people were wounded, he said. A camp resident told AFP an armed clash followed the shooting and that elements of both Fatah and Hamas had been deployed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Reports: Hamas Operative Killed in Tunnel Collapse

A Hamas terrorist died as a result of the collapse of a tunnel east of Gaza City on Monday, several sources reported. The terrorist was said to be Hani Sami Salah, 26, a resident of the Al-Tufah neighborhood in Gaza City. This incident occurred just days after Maj. Avichai Adraee,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

German officials say arrest foiled planned Islamist attack

BERLIN — German security officials said Friday that they have a foiled a planned Islamist attack, after arresting a man in the northern city of Hamburg over the summer who had been trying to buy weapons and make explosives. Hamburg’s top security official, Andy Grote, described the incident as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS

