Bitcoin mining has rebounded after China’s recent cryptocurrency crackdown, according to data from Blockchain.com and BTC.com. Prior to the crackdown, China represented the largest average monthly hashrate share, or computational power required to mine Bitcoin. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), China’s global hashrate share was around 34.2% in May of this year. And in 2019, the country accounted for about 75% of the average monthly hashrate share — a significant portion of the world’s Bitcoin mining.

