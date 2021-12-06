ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A prescient play about race in America has its long-overdue Broadway premiere

By Jeff Lunden
NHPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrouble in Mind, a 1955 play by Alice Childress, looks at a company of mostly Black actors putting on an anti-lynching play by white creators. It was supposed to transfer to Broadway. But in a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that the Black playwright provide a more upbeat...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
theundefeated.com

What Broadway is showing us about grief

The last show I saw before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down was the Tony Award-winning revival of A Soldier’s Play, a drama about the mysterious murder of a Black soldier stationed in Louisiana in the 1940s. I think about that night often, how we had no idea the ways our own reality would change within weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

New play about Sidney Poitier in development for Broadway run

Charles Randolph-Wright has penned a new play about the life of activist and filmmaker Sidney Poitier. The play, entitled “Sidney,” is based on Poitier’s autobiography “The Measure of a Man” and is currently in development. Ruben Santiago-Hudson is attached to direct, and producers include Ron Gillyard, Barry Krost and Poitier’s daughter, Anika Poitier.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Yale Daily News

New Haven native’s play “Chicken and Biscuits” finishes its Broadway run

Douglas Lyons, a playwright and New Haven native, recently saw the final show of his Broadway debut — a play titled “Chicken and Biscuits.”. The play, which takes place in a fictional church in New Haven, explores Black joy and the complexities of familial ties. “Chicken and Biscuits” began Broadway shows during the pandemic. It was originally slated to close on Jan. 2, 2022, but breakthrough COVID-19 cases undermined the show’s financial viability. Instead, the final show took place on Nov. 28.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Marconews.com

Review: Steven Spielberg doesn't disappoint with his vibrant, revamped 'West Side Story'

Steven Spielberg worked wonders with a shark before, and he makes magic with a bunch of Sharks and some Jets, too. For the first time, the Oscar-winning director puts his stamp on a movie musical. And he doesn’t disappoint – even when taking on an influential all-timer like “West Side Story” (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters Dec. 10). With outstanding performances from newcomer Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, Spielberg’s take doesn't stray too far from the original 1957 “Romeo & Juliet”-inspired Broadway musical or the 1961 best picture winning-film, but is rather a more authentic, dynamic and thoughtful revamp.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Hansberry
Person
Alice Childress
Person
Lachanze
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Diana, The Musical’ to End Broadway Run This December

Diana, The Musical — which made its debut not on the stage but on the screen in a filmed version that streamed on Netflix — will be ending its run just a short month after it opened. It was announced late Friday evening that the show’s Sunday, Dec. 19 performance will serve as its closing night at the Longacre Theatre. The musical, which traces the life of Princess Diana as well as her legacy, opened on Broadway on Nov. 17 following a series of previews that began on Nov. 2. It will have run for a total of 33 performances and...
THEATER & DANCE
TheWrap

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Celebrates and Updates an American Classic

Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner neither demolish nor copy the classic 1961 musical “West Side Story”: They give the venerable property a new paint job, secure a few walls, move a few windows and ultimately build their own edifice from the legendary Broadway musical, one that will likely satisfy the original’s admirers and detractors alike while also welcoming newcomers to the material.
MOVIES
Variety

Broadway’s ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Cancels Sunday Performances Due to Positive COVID Tests

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” a new stage musical adaptation of the 1993 comedy starring Robin Williams, has canceled its Sunday performances this week due to overnight detection of positive COVID test results in the production’s company. Ticket buyers will be contacted by Telecharge.com for exchanges and refunds. The musical was set for two performances at N.Y.’s Steven Sondheim Theatre on Sunday – a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m.. Now, the production is expected to resume performing on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. show. Daily COVID-19 testing of everyone at the Steven Sondheim Theatre allows for the opportunity for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast: Rita Moreno Looks Back on Career and Returning to ‘West Side Story’

Rita Moreno is a living legend best known for her performances in such movie musicals as 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain, 1956’s The King and I and especially 1961’s West Side Story, for which she won the best supporting actress Academy Award, making her the first Latina Oscar winner. She also is one of just 16 people, and only 10 still alive, who have achieved EGOT status by winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Additionally, she was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004, the National Medal of the Arts in 2009, the Screen...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#America#Broadway
Variety

Box Office: ‘West Side Story’ Slow Dances to $800,000 on Thursday

Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed “West Side Story” remake collected $800,000 in previews on Thursday night. Even with a slower start, the musical is expected to pirouette to the top of box office charts this weekend. The Disney and 20th Century Studios film is expected to generate $10 million to $15 million in theaters. Ticket sales on the higher end of that range wouldn’t be terrible by COVID-19 standards because movie musicals, as well as films targeting adult audiences, have been struggling at the box office. Anywhere in the lower end, however, would be less than dazzling since the movie cost $100 million...
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

‘The Little Prince’ to play the Broadway Theatre this spring

A stage production of “The Little Prince” will play the Broadway Theatre this spring. The production, which features dance, acrobatics and video, has previously played Paris, Sydney and Dubai. It will run at the Broadway Theatre beginning March 4, 2022, with an opening night on March 17 and an end date of Aug. 14.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Snow White,’ Rachel Zegler Is Living Her Own Hollywood Fairytale

One tweet is all it took. “Thank me when you’re famous,” wrote Rachel Zegler’s friend Makena Reynolds, who sent the then-highschooler a tweet in 2019 announcing an open casting call for “West Side Story.” One “I-don’t-know-how-I-booked-it” self-tape and several months of callbacks later, Zegler got the part. She was going to be Maria in Steven Spielberg’s newest musical adaptation. “It’s kind of crazy to look back on that girl who was singing show tunes in her bathroom, and I wonder what she would think of me now,” the 20-year-old tells Variety. The young actress says hers was the second self-tape Spielberg saw during casting...
MOVIES
azbigmedia.com

Movie ‘Funny Thing About Love’ has world premiere in Mesa

It’s not often when a movie gets its world premiere in Arizona. Last week, “Funny Thing About Love” enjoyed a well-attended debut at Harkins Superstition Springs in Mesa when the cast, crew, director and producers pulled into the theater’s parking lot in a couple of massive stretch limos. Outside the theater, hundreds of excited fans lined up to watch the red carpet arrivals and attend the screening of the family friendly holiday rom-com.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
AFP

New 'West Side Story' is top film in North Amer-i-ca

"West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the hugely popular 1961 movie musical, danced to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Spielberg's updated take on the New York-set "Romeo and Juliet" story -- complete with music, dance numbers and a storyline that first appeared on Broadway in 1957 in a legendary collaboration of composers Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim -- took in an estimated $10.5 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Netflix’s First Gay Holiday Romcom ‘Single All the Way’ Is a Cheesy Delight—and Long Overdue

‘Tis the season of overeating, returning to small hometowns, endless present shopping, and—perhaps most importantly—curling up at night to watch heartwarming (and cheesy) holiday movies. Netflix has the latter covered, slowly rolling out a steady stream of Christmas-y flicks since November, including the third installment of The Princess Switch, starring...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy