Energy regulator Ofgem has stepped in for the 25th time in just three months to make sure the lights stay on for thousands of households as another supplier was squeezed out.The regulator said Zog Energy failed on Wednesday, becoming the latest in a long line of suppliers to be consigned to the graveyard.The suppliers are being pushed out of the market by unusually high gas prices.Suppliers need to buy gas before they sell it to households across Great Britain But because of the cap on household energy bills, they have been unable to pass on the increased costs to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO