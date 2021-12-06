Recall Issued For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds Of Meat Over Listeria Concerns

If you purchased some cooked ham or pepperoni lately, you may want to read further. There is a major cooked meat recall going on now due to possible listeria contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Alexander and Hornung, a company within Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., initiated the recall of more than 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that were shipped to retail stores across the nation after a product sampling detected the presence of the listeria bacteria.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO