Countries have until the end of next year to ensure their climate commitments meet the Paris agreement's cap on global warming. But who will check that their promises really do stack up? The question is so sensitive that, for now, the answer is: the countries themselves. While nations have agreed to a global target aimed at avoiding the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, fossil fuel and other greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise when they should be falling. And there is no formal organisation tasked with making sure individual nations are on track.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO