Warzone Pacific Update Release Countdown: Server Status & Release Time

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV (otherwise popularly known as FFXIV) may have been met with confusion when they tried to log in today. Some may have been hoping to finish storylines due to the release delay of FFXIV Endwalker. Unfortunately, the FFXIV servers have been down throughout the day for another reason. There’s nothing to become all too alarmed about, which is a relief for those anxious over the servers being offline. The game is temporarily undergoing updates. and is the first update since FFXIV resulted in a massive wave of success earlier this year. Starting at 1AM, they plan to keep the FFXIV servers down until tomorrow, December 3, at the same time. From there, early access will begin for our next big story!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO