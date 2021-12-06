ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our imperfect understanding of the pandemic

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Maybe in retrospect, a half century from now, as historians look at all the facts, figures and long-term outcomes, we will understand the pandemic crisis, how it got started, what policies worked and whether honesty and science were sometimes set aside. As for right now, did President Joe Biden do the...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
East Bay Times

Biden urges COVID-19 shots, says omicron in U.S. inevitable

President Joe Biden sought to reassure a nation anxious about the scary new omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, as his administration Monday imposed restrictions on travel from several African countries to give Americans more time to get vaccinated. “Sooner or later, we’re going to see cases of...
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Biden touts savings on insulin and other drugs for Americans

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden pledged Monday that his social agenda legislation would deliver tangible savings on prescription drugs for all Americans. Relief that consumers have clamored for is now in sight, he asserted. But first the bill has to pass Congress, where plenty of obstacles remain in its path.
US News and World Report

China Undermines Biden’s Democracy Summit by Forcing Pakistan Not to Attend

Pakistan’s last-minute decision not to attend President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” this week despite a months-long campaign for an invitation followed intense pressure from China that it back out, U.S. News has learned, amid fears in Beijing that the administration’s attempt to rally world powers undermines some of its most closely held goals.
Washington Post

A GOP senator suggested gargling mouthwash to kill the coronavirus. Doctors and Listerine are skeptical.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) recommended mouthwash as a treatment for the coronavirus during a town hall meeting Wednesday, immediately drawing criticism for suggesting gargling would offer protection. The senator has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and has promoted the use of drugs that have shown little...
Concord Monitor

My Turn: How technology saved our company from the pandemic

At the beginning of 2020, my company Events United was one of the largest live event production companies in the region, one that had successfully facilitated everything from arena-style concerts to presidential primary events with candidates such as now President Joe Biden and past President Donald J. Trump. Just a...
investing.com

Fauci says three shots of COVID-19 vaccine is 'optimal care'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the "optimal care" but two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine remains the U.S. government's official definition of fully vaccinated, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

How to get our sad and anxious kids from traumatized to OK

It was easy to see that COVID-19 represented a crisis of huge proportions prompting extraordinary measures to protect public health. Less easily perceived is how the pandemic rocked the mental health of children who endured more than a year of remote schooling and social isolation, while grappling with fears of this deadly and unprecedented virus. But they are suffering, and many teachers and parents could tell you that without conducting a study. Some California school districts have reported that absenteeism has surged. Visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts are way up. Schools are reporting a rise in student behavioral problems, such as getting into fights, not handing in assignments and seeming withdrawn or on edge. Mental health isn’t something to be easily dismissed. It’s very real and serious. Telling kids to suck it up isn’t going to lessen the depression and anxiety that many of them feel. Ignored, this will be an issue that haunts the nation for decades with higher rates of addiction, fractured family lives and other health and social ills.
