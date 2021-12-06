Our imperfect understanding of the pandemic

It was easy to see that COVID-19 represented a crisis of huge proportions prompting extraordinary measures to protect public health. Less easily perceived is how the pandemic rocked the mental health of children who endured more than a year of remote schooling and social isolation, while grappling with fears of this deadly and unprecedented virus. But they are suffering, and many teachers and parents could tell you that without conducting a study. Some California school districts have reported that absenteeism has surged. Visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts are way up. Schools are reporting a rise in student behavioral problems, such as getting into fights, not handing in assignments and seeming withdrawn or on edge. Mental health isn’t something to be easily dismissed. It’s very real and serious. Telling kids to suck it up isn’t going to lessen the depression and anxiety that many of them feel. Ignored, this will be an issue that haunts the nation for decades with higher rates of addiction, fractured family lives and other health and social ills.

