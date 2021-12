In tough snowy conditions, at Etihad stadium Manchester City showed amazing composure and gameplay to outplay West Ham. Right from the 1st minute, City looked threatening and in multiple occasions they came close to score but Gundogan’s 33rd minute goal broke the deadlock. In the 2nd half also West Ham couldn’t find any solution to counter Guardiola’s tactics. In the 90th minute, substitute Fernandinho scored to secure 3 points for his team. In the injury minutes, Lanzini scored a long ranger to score the goal but it wasn’t enough to give points to West Ham.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO