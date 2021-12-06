ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A court in Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

By Steve Inskeep
boisestatepublicradio.org
 6 days ago

A military court in Myanmar has found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions. Aung San Suu Kyi, of course, is the democratically elected leader of Myanmar who was deposed by the military early this year. The court has now sentenced her to four years in prison....

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Three Hamas members shot dead at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Three members of Hamas died Sunday when shooting erupted at the funeral procession of a member of the Islamist movement in a South Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp, the group said. Hamas official Raafat al-Murra said militants from the rival Fatah movement "shot at the funeral procession" of a Palestinian killed in a blast Friday at the Burj al-Shemali camp, outside the port city of Tyre. Six people were wounded, he said. A camp resident told AFP an armed clash followed the shooting and that elements of both Fatah and Hamas had been deployed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Steve Inskeep
101 WIXX

Protest against coronavirus restrictions turns violent in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Police fired teargas and used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent. A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the centre of the Belgian capital to the neighbourhood which hosts...
PROTESTS
boisestatepublicradio.org

China responds to U.S. boycott of Winter Olympics In Beijing

China has reacted angrily to the White House’s announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Human rights groups have long called for the Biden administration to boycott the games because of China’s treatment of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. Rushan Abbas, the founder and executive...
SPORTS
AFP

Russian teenager 'blows himself up' at Orthodox school

A Russian teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school near a 14th century convent outside Moscow on Monday, wounding at least another student, the interior ministry said.  In September, a student killed six people and wounded dozens on a university campus in the Urals city of Perm. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Nld#Human Rights Watch
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The truce, known universally as "the handshake", sparked speculation the two men had made a pact that would see Odinga succeed Kenyatta, a two-term president who cannot run a third time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Nobel Peace Prize winners call for journalist protections

The two journalists who shared this year's Nobel Peace Prize received their awards Friday during a pomp-filled ceremony in Norway where both warned that the world needs independent reporting to counter the power of authoritarian governments. Maria Ressa of the Philippines and fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia gave their Nobel lectures at Oslo City Hall. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded them the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their separate fights for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and killings. “Yes, we growl and bite. Yes, we have sharp teeth and strong...
ASIA
AFP

UN envoy sees 'step' toward Syria solution

UN special envoy Geir Pedersen called Sunday for a "step for step" approach in finding a political solution to Syria's conflict, following his tour of Europe, the US and Arab states. Several rounds of United Nations-brokered negotiations in Geneva since 2019 between the government and opposition aimed at forging a new constitution have so far failed. "I think there is a possibility now to start to explore what I call 'a step for step' approach, where you put on the table steps that is defined with precisions, that is verifiable, that hopefully can start to build some trust," he said after talks in Damascus with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. "My message is that there is another possibility to start to explore possible avenues, to start to move forward on this process," he told journalists.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Canadian pleads guilty to narrating Islamic State videos

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State (IS) group and narrated violent propaganda videos pleaded guilty in a US court Friday, the Justice Department announced.  "Khalifa provided the narration and translation for approximately 15 videos created and distributed by ISIS," the Justice Department statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

U.S. Treasury: El Salvador government negotiated with gangs

The government of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the country’s powerful street gangs, the U.S. Treasury announced Wednesday.The U.S government alleges Bukele's government bought the gangs' support with financial benefits and privileges for their imprisoned leaders including prostitutes and cell phones. The explosive accusation cuts to the heart of one of Bukele’s most highly touted successes in office: a plunge in the country’s murder rate.Bukele’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the president responded sarcastically via Twitter “Cell phones and prostitutes in the prisons? Money to...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Nobel winner Ressa says social media firms fuelling 'toxic sludge'

Accepting her Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa launched a vitriolic attack against US tech giants, accusing them of fuelling a flood of "toxic sludge" on social media. The Oslo ceremony also saw the head of the World Food Programme, the 2020 Peace Prize laureate, give his Nobel lecture.
BUSINESS
The Independent

North Korea's Kim at critical crossroads decade into rule

Too young. Too weak. Too inexperienced. Since taking power following his father’s sudden death 10 years ago, Kim Jong Un has erased the widespread doubts that greeted his early attempts to extend his family’s brutal dynastic grip over North Korea Early predictions about a regency, a collective leadership or a military coup were crushed by an estimated hundreds of executions and purges targeting family members and the old guard. That ruthless consolidation of power, together with a larger-than-life personality seemingly made for carefully packaged TV propaganda, has allowed Kim to make clear that his authority is absolute.But as North...
WORLD
AFP

China brands US democracy 'weapon of mass destruction'

China branded US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction" on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed to shore up like-minded allies in the face of autocratic regimes. "'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the US to interfere in other countries," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement, which also accused the US of having "instigated 'colour revolutions'" overseas.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy