Plans to levy tolls to pay for the replacement of nine bridges along Interstate 80, including two in the region was discussed at a recent public meeting. PennDOT is seeking to charge tolls of $1 to $2 for passenger vehicles, with commercial ones paying between $4 and $14. Among these, for westbound travelers over Nescopeck Creek near Drums, and those headed eastbound over the Lehigh River, near the Luzerne/Carbon County line. Critics argued the tolls would be taken in over 30 years through a public private, or P3 partnership, while others expressed concern the tolls would harm area businesses. A decision is not expected until June 2022.

LUZERNE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO