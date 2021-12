No one was going to catch Collin Morikawa on Sunday. At least no one was supposed to catch Morikawa, who led the Hero World Challenge by five through 54 holes. But a couple of bad Morikawa swings on the front nine evened the playing field, and the tournament was up for grabs on the back nine. Here’s how it all went down Sunday at Tiger Woods’ tournament.

