Environment

Forecast: Another beautiful work week for SWFL

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
Hey there and happy Monday to you!

Hopefully, you got a chance to take lunch outdoors, it was beautiful!

Temperatures ranged in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, with a few sprinkles in our far inland neighborhoods.

For the rest of the evening and overnight, we’ll remain mostly clear with temperatures dropping through the 70s and falling to the mid-60s by the time we wake up tomorrow morning.

Also tomorrow, some of us will see patchy fog for a good chunk of the morning, so give yourself a little extra time on the way to work.

For the rest of the week, it’s going to be a very similar pattern. Morning fog, lots of sun later in the day, and hardly any rainfall. Gotta love dry season. Temperatures will be above average going forward, with lows in the middle 60s and afternoon highs in the middle 80s.

Fort Myers, FL
