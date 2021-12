WASHINGTON STATE INTERIM head coach Jake Dickert said the 2021 Cougars “outlasted every adversity” this season to earn a 7-5 record including Friday's convincing Apple Cup win in Seattle. In his post-game radio interview with former WSU quarterback Alex Brink, Dickert said, "We had a special moment last night as a group and we brought up all the Washington kids and they sang the fight song in front of the team … Just so proud of what those guys individually were able to accomplish.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO