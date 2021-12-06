ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Have 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Split?

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The romance is over for "Vanderpump Rules" stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy after 5 years together. Here's what we...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money

While Sutton Stracke may be the new queen of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for her persistence in questioning Erika Jayne and trying to get to the truth, Kathy Hilton is a legend. She was the refreshing comedic touch that RHOBH needed during a dark season filled with Erika’s woes. When Kathy joined the franchise […] The post Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Randall Emmett’s Alleged Messages To Other Women Leak; Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Instagram Story

Looks like potentially the final nail in the coffin for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s baby daddy and alleged two timer, Randall Emmet. Radar reports an Instagram account took Randall to task on Sunday, posting screenshots in an attempt to expose what they claim to be a pattern of cheating. The unconfirmed text exchanges took place with […] The post Randall Emmett’s Alleged Messages To Other Women Leak; Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Instagram Story appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lala Kent hints at Vanderpump Rules exit

Lala Kent doesn't know if she'll return to 'Vanderpump Rules'. The 31-year-old star has suggested that she won't return to the hit TV series, if it's renewed for a tenth season. Lala explained: "I've been on this show for six years, I've changed a lot as a person - no...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanderpump
Person
Randall Emmett
TVShowsAce

Is Peter Madrigal Still On ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Fans want to know if Peter Madrigal is still on Vanderpump Rules. It’s no secret that the show looks much different these days. In June 2020, Bravo fired original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, followed by newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. In December 2020, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their respective exits.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix Reveals Why Lala Kent Unfollowed Her

Ariana Madix reveals why Lala Kent unfollowed her. Are the Vanderpump Rules co-stars feuding once again? Keep reading for all the details. After Stassi Schroeder’s firing, Vanderpump Rules fans wondered which SURver would step into the spotlight for Season 9. Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright also didn’t return following Season 8.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘VPR’s James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss End Engagement After 5 Years Together: ‘We Aren’t In Love’

After a six month engagement, the reality stars are calling it quits, saying they have ‘two different goals’. Love is a fickle thing. James Kennedy, 28, and Raquel Leviss, 27, have split. The Vanderpump Rules pair revealed they have called off their engagement in identical Instagram posts shared on Dec. 5. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” James and Raquel both wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanderpump Rules#Coachella
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Hints At Departure From Vanderpump Rules After Feeling “Alone” At Reunion Taping; Says Raquel Leviss Is Only Cast Member Reached Out To Her

Lala Kent has really had her whole world turned upside down in a matter of months. The end of her engagement to (now ex) fiancé Randall Emmett seemed to be a surprise, even to her. The Vanderpump Rules star admitted that she was “blindsided.” So she quickly got to work breaking ties with him. Lala deleted […] The post Lala Kent Hints At Departure From Vanderpump Rules After Feeling “Alone” At Reunion Taping; Says Raquel Leviss Is Only Cast Member Reached Out To Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Posts About ‘Narcissists’ Living a ‘Double Life’ After Randall Emmett Split

Sending a message? Lala Kent shared a post about how “narcissists live a double life” after her split from Randall Emmett earlier this year. The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, reposted a detailed explanation of how narcissists act via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, seemingly hinting at her own experiences with the Midnight in the Switchgrass director, 50.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Have Gotten ‘Closer’ After Baby Cruz: ‘They’re in a Better Place’

Parenthood looks good on them! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz, has “really brought them closer as a couple,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The former Vanderpump Rules stars, who welcomed their son in April, are “enjoying this new chapter of their lives as parents,” the insider says, noting “their life now centers around Cruz.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
656K+
Followers
73K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy