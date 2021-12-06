Why Have 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Split?

After a six month engagement, the reality stars are calling it quits, saying they have ‘two different goals’. Love is a fickle thing. James Kennedy, 28, and Raquel Leviss, 27, have split. The Vanderpump Rules pair revealed they have called off their engagement in identical Instagram posts shared on Dec. 5. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” James and Raquel both wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO