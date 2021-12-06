ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Renault Austral Teased For The First Time As Kadjar Successor

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The compact crossover goes on sale in Europe next spring. We've been spying on the next-generation Renault Kadjar for a while as our photographers shared the first batch back in February. However, it's only now the company with the diamond logo is providing an official preview of its revamped compact crossover...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

French automaker Renault unveils AIR4, the world’s first flying car for travel on public highways

As you may recall, last month Japanese drone startup A.L.I. Technologies unveiled the world’s first hoverbike that can fly above public roads. Made for the ultra-wealthy, the hoverbike is called “XTurismo Limited Edition.” According to the company, the 77.7 million yen ($680,000) hoverbike is equipped with a conventional engine and four battery-powered motors and promises to fly for 40 minutes at up to 100 kph (62 mph).
TRAVEL
Aviation Week

Iconic Renault 4 Reimaged As An eVTOL

With the answer to the perennial question “Where’s my flying car?” drawing ever closer, French carmaker Renault has marked the 60th anniversary of its most iconic model by building a flying version as a show car. More than 8 million Renault 4 small family cars were built between 1961 and 1992 and...
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Renault reveals the name of its new SUV – Austral

Derived from the Latin word “australis”, Austral is a word that resonates in many European languages, including French, which is important for a brand proud of its roots. According to Sylvia Dos Santos, Model-naming Strategy Manager within the Renault Global Marketing Department:. Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of...
TRAVEL
GeekyGadgets

Renault AIR4 is a flying Renault 4

Renault and TheArsenale have unveiled the Renault AIR4 which is a flying version of the Renault 4, the vehicle is a show car that has been built for Renault’s 60th anniversary. The Renault AIR4 is designed to be a futuristic show car and it is designed on the Renault 4L...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austral#Electric Motor#French#Latin#European#Megane#Qashqai#Japanese
carwow.co.uk

New Renault Austral spotted: price, specs and release date

New spy shots have surfaced of the new Renault Austral, which is set to replace the current Renault Kadjar when it goes on sale next year. This alternative to the Volkswagen Tiguan and Mazda CX-5 will share its platform with the Nissan Qashqai and is likely to be offered with hybrid engine options.
CARS
AutoExpress

Renault Kadjar updated with new trim levels and kit

Renault has given its Kadjar a boost, restructuring the range with a pair of new trim levels to help keep the SUV up to date ahead of its replacement being shown in spring next year. Available to order now, the Kadjar Equilibre is priced from £25,595, while the Kadjar Techno...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Renault Austral Spied Up Close Hiding All-New Look

Hot on the heels of yesterday's announcement about the Kadjar switching to the Austral moniker, our spies based in Spain have stumbled upon a prototype of Renault's next compact crossover. Rather annoyingly, the test vehicle still had the full camo attire, but even so, we are getting the impression the Nissan Qashqai's sister model will look nothing like its predecessor.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Renault Will Almost Definitely Kill You

In a world where companies are on the cusp of delivering truly autonomous cars, it is amazing that some manufacturers are still willing to build and sell cars that fail crash tests. The New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is one of the most trusted vehicle safety institutions globally and finds that, left to their own devices, most car companies tend to skimp out on safety tech, especially at the lower end of the market. At the other end of the spectrum, cars such as the Tesla Model 3 continue to set benchmarks in vehicle safety. The latest trainwreck to hit the roads of Europe is the Renault Zoe, which recently managed to score zero stars on the Euro NCAP rating system. We didn't even think that was possible, and we're frankly shocked that a prestigious automaker such as Renault has allowed this car to pass its own internal tests.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Carscoops

2023 VW Amarok Teased Again Showing Interior For The First Time, Will Be Produced In South Africa

Volkswagen has published a new teaser for the new-generation Amarok including sketches of the exterior and the interior, while confirming it will be unveiled in 2022 with a new production site in South Africa. The official sketches are following earlier teasers from March 2020 and from March 2021, showing a slightly evolved design that is closer to production.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Renault Zoe Fails Euro NCAP Test With Zero Stars, Dacia Spring Gets One

Euro NCAP has been conducting crash tests in the name of safety since 1997, but it wasn’t until 2001 when it gave a maximum five-star rating to a car. Make and model? Renault Laguna. Well, the French automaker with the diamond logo is making history once again, but not for the right reasons. The Zoe electric city car is the third model ever to get a zero-star rating, after the Fiat Panda in 2018 and the Punto a year before.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorAuthority

Audi R8 successor to be electric

Last year we heard that the Audi R8 had a very uncertain future. If new comments by an Audi executive are any indication, it appears the V-10-powered R8 will, in fact, die to make room for an electric successor. In an interview with Roadshow published on Wednesday, Linda Kurz, Audi...
CARS
Motor1.com

Future Luxury BMW Models To Feature Unique, Bold Design: Report

If there’s one aspect in which the German premium trio differs between each other, it’s the design philosophy. More precisely, BMW doesn’t seem to follow the same formula as its rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz with the Bavarians using a few different variations of its kidney grille front fascia. However, the company wants to unify at least the most luxurious part of its portfolio, which will receive a distinctive and bold design language.
CARS
Motor1.com

Peugeot Expert Morphs Into Kitchen On Wheels With Whirlpool Tech

This could be one of the weirdest cooperations you will hear about this whole week - Peugeot has partnered with Whirlpool to create a one-off food van. The so-called Whirlpool Experience Tour will be used as a demonstrational platform for some of the latest products of the American multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The two companies may not seem like an expected match at a glance, but Stellantis explains they have many things in common.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lancia Benchmarks Mercedes-Benz For Its Future Under Stellantis

One model for a single market – the Lancia brand isn't exactly flourishing as an automaker, but that's about to change in a few years' time. The plan to sell cars outside Italy by 2024 is already in place and now, Lancia boss Luca Napolitano has presented its 10-year plan to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, reported by Automotive News Europe.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Shock: Electric Lexus teased in first images

Electrified is an auto industry term that encompasses hybrids and all-electric vehicles, but the profile of the RZ suggests it will be the latter. It appears to have a very similar size and shape to the recently revealed electric bZ4X compact SUV, which goes on sale in the U.S. in the middle of 2022.
CARS
Motor1.com

Volvo And Polestar Reportedly Working On Small Electric Crossovers

Volvo and Polestar will launch new flagship SUV models next year with the two machines sharing the same architecture. A slightly different recipe will be applied for another pair of high-riding vehicles from the two brands, which will be positioned at the very bottom of their respective portfolios. A new report shines more light on the fraternal crossovers, which are set to fight the Mercedes-Benz EQA and the likes.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Marks 70 Years In Australia WIth Special 911 GT3, Short Film

Porsche celebrates its 70th year in Australia. To mark the occasion, the German marque releases an exclusively designed Porsche 911 GT3 for the Land Down Under. This is the first time that the automaker made a special edition for the Australian market, and the first time that Porsche has created a market-specific edition of a 911 GT.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW X5 Gets Stretched Out For Chinese Market

The boom of the Chinese automotive market has brought in some interesting changes and adjustments for the world's automakers. Perhaps one of the most visible is the long-wheelbase model typically reserved for that country. From compacts to crossovers, a lot of platforms out there get modified to add a few inches between the wheels.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Jeep Wrangler Updated In Europe Where It’s Now PHEV-Only

It comes as no surprise that Jeep will only offer the Wrangler in Europe in its PHEV configuration starting for 2022. Earlier this year, Jeep announced it would cut the two-door Wrangler from its European lineup, where tightening emissions regulations made it impossible to continue offering the gasoline engine. We knew six months ago this was coming, but Jeep made it official today by announcing the 2022 Wrangler lineup for the Old Continent.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Hyundai Grandeur Flagship Sedan Spied With Heritage Concept Cues

Even though sedan sales have taken a hit in recent years due to the growing popularity of crossovers and SUVs, Hyundai is not abandoning its flagship saloon. It's somewhat of a surprise if you also take into account its luxury division Genesis will happily sell you a G80 or a G90 as a fancier alternative to the Grandeur. Speaking of the G90, the new generation will spawn a long-wheelbase version to reach deeper into the premium class.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy