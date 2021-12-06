2022 Renault Austral Teased For The First Time As Kadjar Successor

In a world where companies are on the cusp of delivering truly autonomous cars, it is amazing that some manufacturers are still willing to build and sell cars that fail crash tests. The New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is one of the most trusted vehicle safety institutions globally and finds that, left to their own devices, most car companies tend to skimp out on safety tech, especially at the lower end of the market. At the other end of the spectrum, cars such as the Tesla Model 3 continue to set benchmarks in vehicle safety. The latest trainwreck to hit the roads of Europe is the Renault Zoe, which recently managed to score zero stars on the Euro NCAP rating system. We didn't even think that was possible, and we're frankly shocked that a prestigious automaker such as Renault has allowed this car to pass its own internal tests.

