ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

How to search for Elmira-area police misconduct files in our database

By Sean Lahman, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 6 days ago

New York police disciplinary records had long been shielded from public view, not subject to disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information laws. That changed in June 2020, when the state legislature repealed Section 50-a of the state's Civil Rights Law, which had long been used repeatedly and extensively to keep them from being released.

The USA Today Network and partners filed requests with every police agency in the state, and the results are presented in our database of police disciplinary records.

This database uses records acquired under New York's Freedom of Information laws along with those collated from records available on some New York police department websites. Our analysis has shown that some publicly available records are incomplete and omit reference to serious reported incidents.

Many of New York's 500 police agencies have not provided documents in response to FOIL requests for access to those records and may not return a result in search. We continue to update this database as those records are released.

The records that have been accessed provide a greater understanding of patterns of officer behaviour within departments and insight into what constitutes internal disciplinary proceedings. In some notable cases, unresolved issues with certain officers have resulted in serious threats to public safety. In other instances where full personnel files have been provided, there are instances of bravery and selflessness.

Police department records are public record in a dozen states, and remain restricted or unavailable in the remaining instances, according to reporting by the Associated Press and the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

Here are some tips and tricks for finding documents in the database.

Search: Database of police disciplinary records

Can't find your department?: Find out how you can support this effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RonP9_0dF6Zyfn00

How to search the database

Searching the database will return two sets of results. First will be a list of individual records that match your search criteria. Second are additional details about which agencies have responded to FOIL requests for documents.  The following illustrates some common ways to use the database.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFiqT_0dF6Zyfn00

Search by location

A search for "Chemung County" or "Steuben County" will return a list of all of the available disciplinary reports obtained from police agencies in the county. They appear in chronological order, based on the date of the incident. The results summarize each report, listing the type of incident that occurred, the officer involved, and the outcome of the disciplinary process, if known. To view the full report, click on the officer's name, and the document will appear on a new page.

Below that will be a list of each police agency in the county and the status of their response to our FOIL request.  Agencies that have not provided any disciplinary reports are marked in red, with some detail about the nature of their response. Some agencies have denied the FOIL request for a variety of reasons. Some have simply not responded.

Viewing disciplinary reports

Clicking on a police officer's name in the list of results will bring up a new page with that specific disciplinary report.  An overview of the report is provided at the top, with the full contents of the document below that.

You can view the document on the page, or download a copy of the document in PDF format. You can also use the search tool to look for keywords within the document itself.

Other searches

You can search the database by entering any keywords.  The use of quotation marks or operators (eg, "and") is not necessary.  Some examples:

Search by town or police agency: "Elmira City" or search by officer name, search by date or search by type of incident: "reckless driving" for example.

Because there is no standard format for disciplinary incident reports across departments, we've include a broad range of keywords as make sense and to provide reasonable summaries of the event.

Additional status notes

This section provides much more detailed information on the nature of the response received from and agency, so users of the database are encouraged to consult this section.

No responsive records

An agency that returns a search result of "No Responsive Records", may also have destroyed the records, which can be permissible under the state's guidelines for record retention.

Unsubstantiated claims

A returned search result for an individual officer is not necessarily confirmation that the officer was involved in misconduct. Some departments have supplied more complete records that include instances where allegations against an officer were investigated, and the outcome found in favor of the officer involved. These examples are known as "unsubstantiated claims." Not all departments provid them, but they have been included in the results if available.

Contact staff reporter Sean Lahman at slahman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @seanlahman. Thanks to our subscribers for supporting quality local journalism. If you aren’t a subscriber, please consider a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: How to search for Elmira-area police misconduct files in our database

Comments / 0

Related
waynepost.com

Why some want to keep parts of police misconduct files secret

When the New York Civil Liberties Union published the disciplinary histories of tens of thousands of New York City police officers in August 2020, the public gained more insight into police misconduct in that moment than it had in decades prior. One thing, however, was immediately clear from a quick...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Bowie police officer convicted of misconduct in office for firing at moving vehicle

A judge found Bowie Police Lt. Ernest Stanley guilty Thursday of misconduct in office for firing his service weapon at a moving vehicle in 2018. Stanley, who is still employed by the Bowie Police Department, will be sentenced in March. Chief John Nesky said Stanley has been suspended with pay since his indictment, in accordance with the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. The department will now complete the internal affairs investigation into Stanley’s conduct, Nesky said, which usually follows the completion of criminal proceedings.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Statesman Journal

Audit: Board certifying Oregon police limited in holding officers accountable for misconduct

The agency tasked with training and certifying Oregon law enforcement is limited in its ability to hold officers accountable for misconduct and lacks oversight of field training, according to an audit released Wednesday by the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.  Every newly hired police officer in Oregon must attend a four-month training at the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem. The agency is responsible for regulating all public safety professionals in the state,...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
temple.edu

Police searching for Kenaizha Ezell

We are reaching out to you with this important message regarding Kenaizha “Nage” Ezell, who has not been seen since Dec. 9. Although Nage is not currently enrolled at Temple, Nage attended classes the past several semesters and is part of our community. If you have any information...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
indybay.org

JBLM Keeping Files on Anyone Who Protests Government Misconduct

According to an excerpt from a sworn statement by Dan Vessels, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) is "keeping an eye on" a person by the name of Drew Hendricks because he (Mr. Hendricks) organizes protests and submits FOIA requests for information about the military base. This is a violation of DOD Regulations and violates Mr. Hendricks First Amendment Rights.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Freedom Of Information#The Usa Today Network#The Associated Press
southernminn.com

State board plan would broaden its powers over police misconduct

The red-hot topic of police reform was vigorously debated Wednesday when opposing sides sparred over a plan that would allow the Minnesota police licensing board to revoke the licenses of cops who commit what would otherwise be crimes, even absent a criminal conviction. Their deliberations get at the heart of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
WTAJ

Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog. Yahoo News, which published an extensive report on the investigation, also found that the unit, the Counter Network […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

60
Followers
39
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy