Visual Art

“All My Favorite Textures” Exhibit Opening

thehomepagenetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Opening Reception will be held on Friday, December 10 from 6-8PM to celebrate the...

www.thehomepagenetwork.com

myheraldreview.com

Hone Williams exhibit opens Dec. 3

DOUGLAS — Studio 917 Gallery will feature an exhibit by Hone Williams on Friday, Dec. 3, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, noon-4 p.m. Hone Williams has been creating various forms of art since childhood in Ohio. He was lured into the digital world and coded software and built websites for several years until art called him back in 2008. He improved his skills primarily with realistic landscapes and portraits of people and animals. In 2008, he discovered "Outsider Art," and it became his next phase. Hone morphed back to surreal and visionary content, often using a digital component.
DOUGLAS, AZ
unl.edu

Capstone Exhibition opens Dec. 13

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History and Design will present the work of graduating undergraduate students in the Fall 2021 Capstone Exhibition, which will have both online and in-person components. This biannual experience is held at the end of the fall and spring semesters and presents the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Gadsden Times

Multiple exhibits open Friday at Gadsden Museum of Art

A reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for four new exhibits that debut that day at the Gadsden Museum of Art. “Feeling Unreal” by Ann Trondson will be on display in the main and Piano galleries. An exhibit by Elisabeth Pellathy is set for the Leo Reynolds Gallery, according to a news release from the museum.
GADSDEN, AL
Park Rapids Enterprise

Blessing exhibit opens Dec. 3 at Watermark

“Thirteen: Nonconformity” by Alice Blessing opens Friday, Dec. 3 in the Lakeview Gallery at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, with an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. With her newest series of bold and bright portraits of children, Blessing journeys through the developmental consequences of patriarchy and systemic oppression.
BEMIDJI, MN
#Textures#Art Educator#Gallery#Elmira College
East Bay Times

Famed Lego art exhibit about to open in SF

The Lego universe, which began as a simple Danish plastic toy building-block some 90 years ago, has expanded in mind-blowing fashion. It now encompasses movies, theme parks and museums, competitions and much more. But one of the most eye-opening developments has been the art of Nathan Sawaya, who quit his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanly News & Press

History Center opens SCC Through The Decades exhibit

In celebration of Stanly Community College’s year-long 50th anniversary, an exhibit featuring memorabilia from the college throughout the decades is set up at the Stanly County History Center and available to the public until March. The exhibit, “SCC Through The Decades,” features photographs, newspaper articles and colorful artifacts detailing the...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
pncguam.com

Faculty art exhibit opens at Isla Center for the Arts

The Isla Center for the Arts at the University of Guam announces the opening of the UOG Faculty Biennial, featuring recent works created by faculty members of the university’s Fine Arts Program. The exhibit will be open to the public and for group tours until Jan. 28. The pieces on...
MUSEUMS
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Golden Age of Cleveland’ exhibit to open Dec. 4

“Honoring Our Past Masters: The Golden Age of Cleveland Art, 1900-1945” will open Dec. 4 at the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society at 10825 East Blvd. in Cleveland. During the exhibit, attendees can explore the adjoining Hay-McKinney Mansion which will be decorated for the holidays. On...
CLEVELAND, OH
Great Bend Tribune

Exhibit now open in downtown Great Bend

For Great Bend artist Loretta Miller, it’s hard to imagine that a project she began working on more than two decades ago still remains a source of inspiration and pride for the community today. The exhibit known as “Santas Around the World,” showcasing 24 life-sized Santas, is now open to the public at 1223 Main Street in downtown Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Studio Exhibit Opens During House Tour

BOYERTOWN PA – “Brilliance,” an exhibit opening that features art, and artist members and friends, of. Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., will be held Friday (Dec. 3, 2021) from 5-7 p.m. during Boyertown’s annual holiday open house tour. The exhibit continues during regular studio operating hours through Jan. 23 (2022).
BOYERTOWN, PA
lafayetteco.gov

Brave Pathways Exhibit Open House

Join Grace and Keri at an Artists Open House on Friday, December 3, 4pm - 7pm at The Collective Community Arts Center. There will be beautiful, live music. The Collective Community Arts Center; 201 N. Public Rd. Masks required indoors as per Boulder County Health order. Exhibit on display December...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Norman Transcript

Moore-Lindsay house museum opens Christmas exhibit

Households across the nation start decorating for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving, but at the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum, volunteers begin well ahead of that schedule. The Victorian-era museum debuted its “Christmas in Oklahoma Territory” exhibit the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day, but a dozen volunteers started decorating immediately after Halloween.
MOORE, OK
WCJB

A Dickens Christmas exhibit opens at the Appleton

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The staff at the Appleton Museum in Ocala are showing their holiday spirit with “A Dickens Christmas” exhibit. This annual display comes from the collection of an Ocala cardiologist Dr. Paul Urban and his family. You can see decorated trees and miniature villages telling the story...
OCALA, FL
downtownfrederick.org

Exhibition Openings at the Delaplaine

View on-site and online exhibition openings by the Frederick Camera Clique, Gaithersburg Fine Arts Association, and Robert B. Warren, Jr. Learn more at delaplaine.org/exhibitions.
FREDERICK, MD
myrgv.com

‘A labor of love’: Group opens nativity scenes exhibition

Back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Nacimientos: A Collection from the Americas” currently on display at the Brownsville Heritage Museum, showcases the travels of its five exhibitors and their love of the nativity scene. The exhibition is a tradition of the Pan American Round Table I...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS LA

New Princess Diana Exhibit To Open In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A new Princess Diana walk-through exhibit will open Wednesday in Santa Monica. “Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access” features never-before-told stories from world-famous royal photographer Anwar Hussein, who spent four decades with the British royal family. “There is a difference between a celebrity and an icon, and the humanitarianism, she didn’t have a PR agency moving around telling her do things, she was out there trying to change the world, make it a better place,” Curator Cliff Skeilliter told CBSLA Tuesday. The exhibit, located at Santa Monica Place, at 315 Colorado Ave., is slated as a “walk through documentary experience” that features “larger-than-life images, bespoke creations and art installations.” Tickets start at $25. The exhibit will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination is required to enter. All visitors will also be required to wear masks.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Sedalia Democrat

A few of my favorite Christmas things

OK readers, the time is finally here: Christmastime. Enough of me complaining about people celebrating too early (but really, if decorating for Christmas in October or November brings you joy, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
CELEBRATIONS
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library news: The Dogs of Chernobyl

Amazingly, the world’s worst nuclear disaster is also the host of a thriving population of dogs.  Thirty-five years after the nuclear power plant disaster at Chernobyl, Ukraine, animal expert Stephen Quandt traveled there to participate in a spay/neuter and research campaign for feral dogs descended from pets left behind. Using his own photos and videos […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Mercury News

Famed Lego art exhibit about to open in SF

The Lego universe, which began as a simple Danish plastic toy building-block some 90 years ago, has expanded in mind-blowing fashion. It now encompasses movies, theme parks and museums, competitions and much more. But one of the most eye-opening developments has been the art of Nathan Sawaya, who quit his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Famed Lego art exhibit about to open in SF

The Lego universe, which began as a simple Danish plastic toy building-block some 90 years ago, has expanded in mind-blowing fashion. It now encompasses movies, theme parks and museums, competitions and much more. But one of the most eye-opening developments has been the art of Nathan Sawaya, who quit his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

