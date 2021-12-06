“All My Favorite Textures” Exhibit Opening

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A new Princess Diana walk-through exhibit will open Wednesday in Santa Monica. “Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access” features never-before-told stories from world-famous royal photographer Anwar Hussein, who spent four decades with the British royal family. “There is a difference between a celebrity and an icon, and the humanitarianism, she didn’t have a PR agency moving around telling her do things, she was out there trying to change the world, make it a better place,” Curator Cliff Skeilliter told CBSLA Tuesday. The exhibit, located at Santa Monica Place, at 315 Colorado Ave., is slated as a “walk through documentary experience” that features “larger-than-life images, bespoke creations and art installations.” Tickets start at $25. The exhibit will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination is required to enter. All visitors will also be required to wear masks.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO