The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could be without its X-factor at point guard when the Bonnies host the University at Buffalo this weekend. Kyle Lofton sustained an ankle injury in the final minute of the Bonnies’ 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt would not reveal Friday afternoon whether Lofton would be available when the Bonnies (6-1) host UB at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO