PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced the recent expansion of its pipeline and provided a progress update on its three clinical programs. “We are thrilled to announce the exercise of two additional options from our strategic research collaboration with Penn’s Gene Therapy Program,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer. “Our two new programs in Huntington’s disease and Canavan disease align with our mission to develop transformative CNS gene therapies for pediatric and adult patients with significant unmet medical need. We are excited to advance these programs and are focused on developing gene therapies that are well-differentiated with compelling value propositions.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO