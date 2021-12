Next, we hear the voice of Bob Dole. He lies in state at the Capitol today, acknowledging decades of service as a Republican senator, vice presidential candidate and presidential nominee in 1996. Dole was a dedicated partisan who defended Republican presidents from Nixon to Trump. Yet he also took part in a complicated system, worked with Democrats, compromised and backed bipartisan legislation, like the Americans with Disabilities Act, which touched his life. He had almost no use of his right arm because of injuries while fighting in Italy in the Second World War.

