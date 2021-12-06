ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A court in Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

By Steve Inskeep
 6 days ago

A military court in Myanmar has found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions. Aung San Suu Kyi, of course, is the democratically elected leader of Myanmar who was deposed by the military early this year. The court has now sentenced her to four years in prison....

