ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China tries to reassure on Evergrande as default fears rise

ClickOnDetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING – China’s central bank expanded the supply of money for lending Monday as Beijing tried to reassure its public and investors the economy can be protected if a troubled real estate developer’s $310 billion mountain of debt collapses. Evergrande Group's struggle to turn assets into cash has prompted...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#China Southern#Real Economy#Evergrande Group#Chinese#Communist Party#Peking University#Hsbc Business School
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese leaders promise more economic support after slowdown

Chinese leaders on Friday promised tax cuts and support for entrepreneurs to shore up slumping economic growth after a campaign to rein in surging corporate debt caused bankruptcies and defaults among real estate developers.A statement issued after an annual planning meeting led by President Xi Jinping called for “maintaining stability,” reflecting anxiety about rising risks after economic growth sagged to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September.“Our country’s economic development is facing the triple pressure of demand shrinking, supply shocks and weakening expectations,” the statement said.The ruling Communist Party is trying to...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Tumble 5% After Evergrande, Kaisa Default in China

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the crypto market's leading coins. Image: Shutterstock. Just when things were starting to look up for investors, crypto markets headed back down faster than Chinese home sales. The price of Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell more than 5% in 24 hours as the total cryptocurrency market...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
realcleardefense.com

To Deter China, Think Big

Steven Metz, To Deter China, Think Big, No. 511, December 10, 2021. Steven Metz is Professor of National Security and Strategy at the U.S. Army War College. This essay is solely the work of the author and does not represent the official position of the U.S. Army or U.S. Army War College.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
WNCY

Shares of embattled developer China Evergrande rise 5% in early trade

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group rose more than 5% on Thursday as hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy corporate collapse after the developer missed a debt payment deadline this week. Evergrande’s shares, which hit a record closing low on Wednesday,...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
mymixfm.com

China Evergrande shares set to rise after it misses debt deadline

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group were set to rise 1.1% on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a managed debt restructuring after it missed a payment deadline on some U.S. dollar bonds. Failure by Evergrande to make $82.5 million in interest payments due last month would trigger...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Analysis: China Evergrande teeters again, but investors less fearful

LONDON/BOSTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Just three months after narrowly avoiding collapse, the world's most indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is teetering on the brink again and investors are still unclear how much or for how long the problems could reverberate. With over $300 billion of liabilities and more...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy