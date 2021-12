Refugee stories are not always obscured by our media, but they are often distorted, with broadcast news segments and sensational dramas twisting the extreme oppression and abuse experienced by migrants into entertainment for those of us with the right passports. Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen avoids this tendency in his latest project by infusing both of his professional mediums—documentary film and radio—with animation in order to grant his subject crucial anonymity. The resulting documentary, Flee, is both a collage film about a young man who struggles with disclosing his past as an Afghani refugee, and a candid collaboration between longtime friends.

