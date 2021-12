BURLINGAME (KPIX) — The city of Burlingame has a plan to allow business owners to turn temporary parklets into permanent parklets but it’ll come with a price tag. Operators will have to pay $1,500 in rent annually and then another $300 per month in cleaning fees. The total cost to operate a parklet would be around $5,100 per year. “I agree with what the council is doing in regards to the $1,500 fee but I don’t agree on the cleaning fee,” said John Kevranian, with the Broadway-Burlingame Business Improvement District. “I think, at $5,100 a year including the cleaning fee, some parklet...

1 DAY AGO